KC Mavericks clinch ECHL Mountain Division title with sweep of Iowa Heartlanders

The Kansas City Mavericks clinched the 2024 Mountain Division title after sweeping the Iowa Heartlanders this past week.

It’s the Mavericks’ first Mountain Division crown and second division championship since joining the ECHL in 2014-15. Kansas City won the Central Division in the 2015-16 season.

The two teams met at Cable Dahmer Arena last Wednesday for the first time in more than a year. Rookie Casey Carreau opened the scoring in the first period with his third goal of the season, but the second period was where history was made.

Less than two minutes in, MVP candidate Patrick Curry scored the team’s second goal of the game. The goal gave Curry his 77th point of the season, moving him past Dane Fox to franchise’s single-season ECHL points record.

Another KC rookie, Max Andreev, scored a goal in the second period. Iowa scored two very late in the third period as Kansas City took game one of the series, 3-2.

The teams met again Friday and played a scoreless first period. From there, goals developed in rapid succession. The teams combined for three — one by Iowa and two by the Mavericks — within the first 90 seconds of the second period.

Jeremy McKenna scored 16 seconds into the third period and Iowa answered shortly after. A final goal, by Jacob Hayhurst, sealed it for the Mavericks. KC’s 4-2 victory helped them clinch the division title (they’d already clinched a postseason berth earlier in the month).

Saturday was Fan Appreciation Night at Cable Dahmer Arena and more than 4,300 packed the barn. Iowa scored the first goal, but that was all the visitors could muster. Two from Curry and one from Kyle Jackson — who also contributed two assists — gave the Mavericks a 3-1 victory.

As the regular season winds down, the Mavericks are currently on a four-game winning streak, their seventh win streak of four or more games this season.

With six regular-season games remaining, the Mavericks are 49-11-4-2 with 104 points. They’re four wins and six points away from breaking the franchise record for wins and points in a single season.

Story continues

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for the Mavericks’ first two home games of the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs are now on sale. With opponents still to be determined, the Mavericks will host Games 1 and 2 of the Mountain Division Semifinals on April 17 and 18 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com/tickets for tickets.

UP NEXT

The Mavericks hit the road for three games at Utah this week, then return to KC for their final two regular-season home games (April 9 and 10) against Cincinnati. Limited tickets remain for both remaining home games.