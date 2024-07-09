KC radio host cast as extra in Chiefs’ Hallmark movie, shares on-set rules

When the Hallmark movie, “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” airs later this year, viewers might see a Kansas City sports radio host.

Alex Gold, a co-host on “Cody and Gold” on KCSP (610 AM), shared Monday that he had been cast as an extra in the movie.

“I’m going to be in the Hallmark movie,” Gold said on the air. “You might see the back of my head for 5 seconds. I don’t know what my role is going to be — I’m an extra though.”

Gold said he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement, but he did share some details of what is in store for him and the other extras. He was contacted Friday and will be on set when shooting takes place Saturday, but the filmmakers haven’t said where that will take place.

The entire movie will be shot in the Kansas City area, including Independence Square and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I honestly don’t know much more yet anyway, so there’s nothing for me to spoil to begin with, but I’m not allowed to post on social media when we’re there all day Saturday,” Gold said. “They’re doing the filming this week — that’s public knowledge and everything — they’re doing it throughout the rest of the month (in) Independence, other locations.”

Since this will be a holiday movie, Gold expects to be wearing a winter coat on set. Filmmakers told him there will be ample water during filming for the extras.

“I’m guessing I’m going to be wearing a winter coat in the background of some shot,” he said.

The movie is being produced by Hallmark, the NFL and Skydance Sports.

“The good thing is it sounds like 90% of the day on Saturday, I’m just going to be sitting on my (butt) not doing anything, and then for five minutes, I might actually do something,” Gold said.

Gold estimated 300 people will be part of the movie, and the extras were given some rules to follow. The men must be clean shaven or have beards that are closely trimmed. No goatees are allowed.

As noted, the extras can’t post photos on social media, either. And there is a need for more extras. Ones with a specific look.

“They sent out an email this morning saying if we knew anybody that had Elvis-like hair or long hair,” Gold said. “They needed other people They are looking for people available that have longer hair. Think ‘Grease,’ Beatles or Elvis look. If you’re available, email them back.

“If that’s you, you still have a chance.”