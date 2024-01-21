KC Roos men’s & women’s basketball sweep Saturday matchups vs. Omaha

It was a good Saturday for both the KC Roos men’s and women’s basketball teams, as the women’s squad returned to .500 with a home win over Omaha while the men’s team earned a close win on the road.

Leading off the day was the men’s team, which improved to 8-12 on the season (2-3 Summit League) with a 74-72 win over the Mavericks. Jamar Brown, who has scored as many as 29 points this season, was held to 11 points on 5-for-11 shooting, but two of those came on a soft finger-roll with 15 seconds to play.

That shot marked the game-winning bucket.

Cameron Faas led the way with 15 points, while Yulian Ramirez-Montero chipped in 10 from the bench.

The Roos shot only 44.6% for the game, but they made 44.0% of their 3-point attempts and shot 86.7% at the line. They also had eight offensive rebounds while only allowing four to Omaha, which dropped to 10-11 overall and 3-3 in Summit League action.

Up next for the KC men’s team: a road test at South Dakota State on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be shown on CBS Sports Network.

KC Roos women’s basketball vs. Omaha Mavericks

The KC Roos women’s team improved to 10-10 after earning a decisive win over Omaha, 88-74.

Dominique Phillips led KC with 23 points, adding eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals. The duo of Alayna Contreras and Nariyah Simmons added 29 points, with Contreras recording a team-best eight assists and Simmons nabbing a game-high five steals.

The Roos led by seven after the first quarter and by eight at halftime, but the game went to the fourth quarter at a three-point margin.

KC never let Omaha (4-15, 0-6 Summit League) get any closer.

From the time the Roos led 68-64, with just under 6-and-a-half minutes to play, KC outscored Omaha 20-10 to close out the win.

Up next for the Roos, now 1-4 in Summit League play, is a home matchup against South Dakota State set for a 7 p.m. tipoff Thursday.