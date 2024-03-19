KC Royals reliever Jake Brentz sidelined with Grade 2 hamstring strain

Kansas City Royals reliever Jake Brentz is dealing with another injury.

Brentz, 29, has a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He sustained the injury against the Milwaukee Brewers in Sunday’s spring-training game.

“They are going to give him treatment and all that kind of stuff,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “But, we are looking at probably around six weeks.”

Brentz left Sunday’s game in the ninth inning. He alerted the Royals training staff after inadvertently hitting Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers. The Royals subbed Brentz from the game as he walked to the dugout grimacing in pain.

“The other night in the dugout it was just kind of disbelief, like am ‘I really going through this now,’” Quatraro recalled of Brentz’s emotions. “It was disbelief more than anything. I’m sure there was a lot of disappointment, but in his mind, I’m sure he will get through this as well.”

Brentz worked hard to return this season. His last two years were marred by Tommy John surgery and a lat strain. Both injuries kept him from pitching in a major-league game. Brentz last MLB appearance came on April 29, 2022.

This spring, Brentz appeared in seven games. He allowed six hits, 10 runs (nine earned runs) and 11 walks in 4 1/3 innings. He recorded eight strikeouts despite opponents posting a .300 batting average against him.

Despite his struggles, Brentz mentioned he felt good on the mound. The Royals were happy to see him healthy and pitching again.

Now, Brentz is back on the sidelines.

“It’s demoralizing,” Quatraro said. “First of all, the Tommy John is one sort of rehab, and it’s really difficult to conquer that and get back. Last year, there was the lat strain. And this spring, he was doing fine and feeling good. Then the hamstring. It’s something you can’t anticipate that kind of thing, especially the kind of condition he is in. But, yeah, I do feel for him.”

The Royals considered Brentz for a spot in the bullpen. He was among several players who were sitting on the roster bubble. Brentz has a power arm with a plus fastball and slider in his arsenal.

Brentz will likely be placed on the injured list. The Royals are also without reliever Carlos Hernandez, who has right-shoulder soreness. Hernandez played catch last week as he progresses from the injury. He could also begin the season on the injury list.

The Royals will use the final week of spring training to evaluate their bullpen. Veteran relievers Will Smith, Chris Stratton, Nick Anderson, John Schreiber and James McArthur are expected to make the 26-man active roster.

Rule 5 Draft pick Matt Sauer also has a clear path to a roster spot. He must remain on the active roster the entire season or be offered back to the New York Yankees. Sauer could solidify his bullpen spot this week.

Other pitchers in the bullpen consideration include Josh Taylor, Sam Long, Anthony Veneziano, Angel Zerpa and Alec Marsh.

Zerpa and Marsh have relief experience. However, they are also competing for the vacant fifth starter spot alongside starters Jordan Lyles and Daniel Lynch IV.

Meanwhile, Taylor is returning from back surgery while Veneziano made his MLB debut last season. Long is a non-roster invitee who has quietly impressed this spring.

The Royals may fill the remaining two bullpen spots from the internal candidates. The final decision could come down to overall fit and roster needs.

“We talked right from the get-go, even in the offseason, about raising our internal level of competition,” Quatraro said. “And we have done nothing short of that. The fact they have to deal with that competition and the emotions that go along with that will carry over on the field.”