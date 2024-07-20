KC woman's pregnancy complication affected her later in life
KC woman's pregnancy complication affected her later in life
KC woman's pregnancy complication affected her later in life
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
You probably didn't see this one coming...
The fundraiser ended two months after the 'When Calls the Heart' star’s “medical emergency” and subsequent fall from a hospital balcony
At least two people have died and more than two dozen were hospitalized in an outbreak of listeria food poisoning linked to meat sliced at grocery store deli counters, federal health officials said Friday.
Nurturing positive traits that active older people share could help us stay fit throughout life.
Our furry friends feel pain just like we do. But how, as a pet owner, can you help them feel better? Here's guidance, according to an expert.
More than 350,000 Bissell steam cleaners are being recalled in Canada due to a burn hazard that has resulted in 12 consumers reporting injuries. Kat Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 19, 2024.
The 36-year-old mother-of-four detailed her intense pregnancy pains in a new interview with Dr. Elliot Berlin.
Rhys Collington saw his weight drop from 22st to 14st after combining a low calorie diet with regular exercise.
The Princess Royal visited Worcester to officially open a new NHS emergency department.
Yes, even when you have the exact same meal.
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes, as well as the city's first human case of 2024.OPH has been monitoring mosquitoes for the virus since June 1.In a press release Friday evening, the agency confirmed it had detected both the first positive cases in mosquitoes and the year's first human infection.The virus is currently posing a "moderate to high" risk to public safety, OPH public health inspector Alison Samuel said in an interview Saturda
Campaigners' claims that there has been a rise in the number of suicides since restrictions were placed on puberty blockers is not supported by data, a review has found. A report published by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said discussion of the issue online had been "insensitive, distressing and dangerous" and had gone against guidance on the safe reporting of suicide. Health Secretary Wes Streeting - who has said he supports the current temporary ban on puberty blockers - tasked independent adviser Professor Louis Appleby with reviewing NHS England data on suicides by young patients of the now-closed Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning Americans about a listeria outbreak that has sickened more than two dozen people across 12 states, possibly linked to deli meat. States that have also reported cases include Illinois, Georgia, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. "The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC wrote in its update on Friday.
"Let the parents say it when they're good and ready.”
Gossip about a public figure's stamina could lead to incorrect assumptions. Still, politicians have a responsibility to disclose health conditions.
A growing social media trend encouraging people to avoid using authorized sunscreen products has Health Canada worried. In a new public advisory, Health Canada says the use of so-called homemade sunscreens is risky and could do little to protect from skin cancer. Nivrita Ganguly speaks to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sonya Cook to dispel misinformation about sunscreen.
Discover ancestry details, genetic health risks and more with this DNA kit.
Legendary singer Bob Marley was so committed to the ital way of life that he brought his own chef with him on his musical tours.
Nearly half of cancer deaths could be prevented with lifestyle changes, new research finds. Experts explain how making these shifts could lower your risk.