KC woman's pregnancy complication affected her later in life

Campaigners' claims that there has been a rise in the number of suicides since restrictions were placed on puberty blockers is not supported by data, a review has found. A report published by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said discussion of the issue online had been "insensitive, distressing and dangerous" and had gone against guidance on the safe reporting of suicide. Health Secretary Wes Streeting - who has said he supports the current temporary ban on puberty blockers - tasked independent adviser Professor Louis Appleby with reviewing NHS England data on suicides by young patients of the now-closed Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust.