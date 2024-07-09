KCCI Investigates: Following the death of a staff member, Ellipsis CEO addresses safety concerns

The Canadian Press

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead