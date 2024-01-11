KCCI Political Analyst Dennis Goldford's brief thoughts after Des Moines GOP debate

CBC

The Ontario government says it's closing a number of ServiceOntario centres and adding new locations in select Staples Canada stores.The news comes after the government said last month that it would be opening new ServiceOntario centres in select Staples Canada stores early in 2024 — it did not say at the time that existing centres would close.Doug Allingham, press secretary for Todd McCarthy, minister of public and business service delivery, confirmed the change in an email on Wednesday. He did