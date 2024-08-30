KCCI previews the Wild Card Game of the Week
KCCI previews the Wild Card Game of the Week
KCCI previews the Wild Card Game of the Week
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark is one of the best passers of her generation, as she showed off on this absolutely unreal assist to Fever teammate Lexie Hull. As her team played at home on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun,
Michael Linklater and his son Amari Linklater made it through the most scrappy leg of The Amazing Race Canada Season 10 before being eliminated.
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
Brandon Aiyuk's contract stalemate with the 49ers is over. It's time to sift through the winners and losers of the deal.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and San Francisco 49ers running back, who faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, are now playing for the same "home team"
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
The NFL has imposed a list of restrictions on Tom Brady as a broadcaster due to his efforts to buy a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
Busts can destroy your fantasy football season. Here are five players to avoid when drafting this year.
NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were fatally struck by an SUV while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, officials said. The tragedy came on the eve of their sister’s wedding.
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
The former NHL super pest has been a player agent with 4sports Hockey for the past ten years and, according to PuckPedia, he just landed a big one in Senators star Tim Stutzle.
ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler started the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead based on his dominant season. And then he looked dominant as ever Thursday, posting the best round at 6-under 65 to build a seven-shot lead and take a huge step toward the FedEx Cup title.
Despite a host of free-agent running backs this past offseason, Christian McCaffrey remains the NFL's highest-paid player at the position.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has joined the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.
Antonelli, 18, was thrust into Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell’s cockpit for the opening practice session of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.