KCFD conducting water rescues

- CBC
Edmonton newlyweds, wedding guests ride out hurricane after WestJet strike strands them in Jamaica
As a hurricane barrelled down on the island of Jamaica Wednesday, newlyweds from Edmonton with their closest friends and family were huddled in a hotel, praying the country's airports would be still standing in the morning.The scene was a far cry from their arrival on the idyllic island on June 24. Their week was supposed to be filled with fun and relaxation.But when their flights were cancelled because of a surprise WestJet strike, they didn't spend an extra day sipping drinks by the water. Ins
- The Conversation
Flirting with disaster: When endangered wild animals try to mate with domestic relatives, both wildlife and people lose
Conflicts between herders and the wild ancestors of their yaks, camels and reindeer are a serious threat to both people and wildlife, writes a scientist who has seen these clashes firsthand.
- The Canadian Press
Massive makos, Queen Bosses and a baby angel shark on Discovery 'Shark Week,' where women shine
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
- The Canadian Press
To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl species
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.
- CNN
As it gets hotter, 13,000 families in this pocket of America live without electricity
As global temperatures keep rising, the rush to fully electrify one of the poorest regions in the United States is more urgent than ever.
- The Canadian Press
Freya the rescued lion cub is safe in South Africa, but many other lions there are bred to be shot
PAARL, South Africa (AP) — Freya, a 6-month-old lion cub rescued from the wildlife trade in Lebanon, poked a curious nose out of her transport crate and sniffed the air. Satisfied, she took her first cautious steps in her new forever home in a sanctuary in South Africa.
- USA TODAY
After mass dolphin stranding, Cape Cod residents remain shaken
The largest mass dolphin stranding in decades, if not ever, has left Cape Cod residents wondering what more can be done.
- The Canadian Press
GM will pay $146 million in penalties because 5.9 million older vehicles emit excess carbon dioxide
WASHINGTON (AP) — General Motors will pay nearly $146 million in penalties to the federal government because 5.9 million of its older vehicles do not comply with emissions and fuel economy standards.
- CBC
Zebras adjusting to life in Moncton zoo after being seized in Saskatchewan
A pair of zebras have found a permanent home in New Brunswick after a wild year that saw them smuggled across the Canadian border, seized by officials in Saskatchewan and eventually transported across the country to Moncton.Koffee, a young male, and LeeLoo, a young female, were part of a group of five zebras illegally brought into Canada in June of 2023. All five were initially moved into a zoo in Saskatoon. But with two males in the herd, it wasn't an ideal situation.In the wild, herds of plain
- CBC
$39M shared by Alberta communities hit by job losses in transition from coal-fired power plants
Weeks after Alberta's last coal-fired power plant went offline, the federal government has stepped up with more than $39 million in grants to help six communities that lost jobs in the transition to cleaner energy. The funding, announced Wednesday by Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for PrairiesCan, will support 10 projects ranging from training centres, industrial parks and new community amenities. "These investments will help create good-paying jobs, attract new investment opportunities an
- Canadian Press Videos
Rescued lion cub Freya safe in South Africa, but many others bred to be shot
Freya, a six-month-old lion cub rescued from the wildlife trade in Lebanon, poked a curious nose out of her transport crate and sniffed the air. Satisfied, she took her first cautious steps in her new forever home in a sanctuary in South Africa.
- The Canadian Press
Feds announce $11 million in funding for clean energy projects, mostly in Alberta
CALGARY — Eleven clean energy projects, most of which are based in Alberta, have been selected to receive a total of $11 million in federal funding.
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
FWC trapper catches 17 foot Burmese python in Florida Everglades
The invasive snake was captured at the Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area west of Fort Lauderdale.
- United Press International
Dog rescue volunteers help runaway horse in Arizona
Volunteers from a dog rescue in Arizona ended up helping out a four-legged animal quite a bit larger than their usual canines -- a runaway horse.
- The Independent
Mapped: Hurricane Beryl powers through Caribbean islands as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Beryl could make a ‘rare’ double strike in Mexico and potentially impact southeastern US
- The Canadian Press
Dangerously high heat builds in California and the south-central United States
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Swaths of California sweltered Tuesday and things were only expected to get worse during the Fourth of July holiday week for parts of the United States, with nearly 90 million people under heat alerts.
- The Canadian Press
Yes, some animals can have babies without a mate. Here's how
A boa constrictor in the U.K. gave birth to 14 babies — without a mate.
- Euronews
Keep climate targets but ditch red tape, says EPP’s green leader
In an exclusive interview, the European People’s Party’s environment policy coordinator tells Euronews the group wants to revisit a raft of Green Deal legislation, and why he thinks climate targets must remain sacrosanct.
- USA TODAY
Watch this woman conquer her lifelong fear of sharks...by swimming with them!
Watch this teacher take a frightening dip in the ocean to overcome her fear of sharks.
- Fox Weather
7 million in Texas included in Hurricane Beryl's forecast cone as deadly storm charges across Caribbean
Nearly 7 million people in South Texas are within the forecast cone for Hurricane Beryl's potential early next week, posing risks of heavy rains, hazardous rip currents and powerful winds.