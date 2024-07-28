KCFD Holds Press Conference on Borel Fire

WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos

Friday, July 26: Areas of dense fog and pockets of heavy rain are likely for the morning commute on Thursday. Temperatures may remain in the 80s with heavy clouds and waves of showers and storms during the afternoon. Heavy rain may develop from the Blue Ridge Parkway into Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Burlington through Friday night. The rain chances drop slightly Friday, but we still have a risk of heavy rain from any storm that does move overhead. Weekend: High humidity remains as a ridge of high pressure brings more sunshine and lower rain chances Saturday. Stray storms may develop in the mountains on Sunday, but most areas will be rain-free with hot July highs.