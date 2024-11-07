KCK General Motors employees prepare for layoffs at Fairfax plant
KCK General Motors employees are preparing for layoffs at Fairfax plant
KCK General Motors employees are preparing for layoffs at Fairfax plant
"I can't tell you that I know you're lying, but it definitely goes in the documentation so that everyone knows everything you say needs to be double-checked."
In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...
Additional tariffs are unlikely to stop Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms from entering the European Union (EU) because their advantages in production and price will make their products competitive abroad, according to industry officials at the world's largest trade show. These officials, speaking at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, said mainland companies are able to offer the best pure electric cars at the best prices and their development and manufacturing capabilitie
The 2024 U.S. presidential elections are underway and people across the world have gathered together to watch as the results roll in.
Artificial intelligence (AI) chip start-up Biren Technology, considered key to China's efforts to reduce reliance on US chipmaker Nvidia, said it has significantly increased the performance of its hardware when training large language models (LLMs) by working with a Tencent Holdings-backed supplier of computing power, or compute. Biren, which Washington placed on a trade blacklist last year, has conducted a "deep" collaboration in LLM development and reasoning with Infinigence AI, boosting the t
Tight global supply, low channel inventories and seasonal demand in several key markets have kept prices for nutrients such as potash and phosphate high at a time when crop prices have declined, forcing farmer to curb spending on fertilizers. "Global phosphate markets remain tight supported by Chinese export restrictions and production outages in the U.S. We anticipate some impact on global demand due to tight supply and weaker affordability," the company said. Nutrien lowered its outlook for annual phosphate sales volumes to be in the range of 2.4-2.5 million tonnes from 2.5-2.6 million tonnes previously.
Lamborghini reports 20% revenue boost as new models and high demand fuel growth for luxury automaker
Donald Trump’s victory immediately propelled oil-and-gas companies higher, but the surge didn’t last. Analysts, strategists, and traders said there are several factors to consider beyond politics, and that the price of oil is likely to be lower next year. “In the aftermath of President Trump’s victory, we caution investors that this is not necessarily good news for energy investing in oil and gas producers,” wrote CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman.
China's top chip foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), on Thursday posted record quarterly revenue on the back of strong domestic demand for "legacy chips". The Shanghai-based chipmaker said its third-quarter revenue rose 34 per cent from a year earlier to US$2.17 billion. Net profit for the quarter reached US$148.8 million, up 58.3 per cent from a year earlier. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Kn
Russia is grappling with payment issues due to Western sanctions over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that blocked it from dollar markets and the SWIFT global payments system, particularly for transactions with China. "We have temporarily suspended the production of TVs until problems with payments to foreign suppliers of spare parts on an industrial scale are solved at the intergovernmental level," Irina Limanskaya, the factory's head of production told Reuters. "We hope that all these problems will be solved by our government very soon, which will allow us to resume production," she said, referring to the Russian government.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor posted on Wednesday its first quarterly profit drop in two years as its weaker sales and production issues in two crucial markets - Japan and the U.S. - stalled the Japanese automaker's recent record run. The world's top-selling automaker had been on a record profit run until earlier this year, with its heavy focus on hybrid models helping it benefit from growing consumer interest in more affordable vehicles compared to the costlier battery-powered electric vehicles amid soaring inflation. But quality issues at its truck and bus unit Hino Motors, heavy competition from Chinese brands in the world's biggest auto market, and a now-resolved production suspension of two models in the U.S. have started slowing its sales momentum in recent months.
Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods, which have slowed since the trade war during Donald Trump's first presidential term, could be hit again if tariff hostilities resume when he returns to office in January, experts say. China remains the biggest market for U.S. agriculture products despite a decline in imports since 2018 after Beijing slapped tariffs of up to 25% on soybeans, beef, pork, wheat, corn and sorghum in retaliation for duties on Chinese goods imposed by Trump. Trump has floated the idea of blanket 60% tariffs on Chinese products in a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing, which if enacted could again prompt retaliation on agricultural goods.
International semiconductor firms - including ASML, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Qualcomm - have put the spotlight on some of their latest products at a major trade fair in Shanghai this week, in a fresh sign of their commitment to China in spite of mounting US sanctions on the country. They joined about 400 other companies at the Intelligent Industry & Information Technology exhibition, as part of this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE) event. The six-day trade show will conclude
Successfully saving for retirement doesn't mean having $1 million in the bank. Experts say you need to plan for your retirement to last several decades and base your budget around living to be 100...
Do I have a case to fight back — or should I just take the payout?
As Big Oil has been boosting production, it has been adding to global supply and frustrating OPEC+’s efforts to control oil output and, consequently, oil prices
A new report finds things may be on the upswing for those born between 1965 and 1980 — even if they refuse to believe it.
Generation Z may have the longest timeline to retirement of anyone currently working, but those who are already beginning to save for it may not yet have the life experience to know what they're doing...
Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. manager of mutual fund assets, agreed to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it stuck ordinary investors in its popular target-date retirement funds with surprisingly large tax bills. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Wednesday in Philadelphia federal court, and requires a judge's approval. Investors said this caused a "stampede" into the lower-cost funds, forced higher-cost retail funds to sell assets to meet redemptions, and saddled investors who did not qualify for the lower-cost funds with large capital gains in their taxable brokerage accounts.
As global markets navigate a busy earnings season and mixed economic signals, major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 have experienced volatility, with growth stocks lagging behind value shares. Meanwhile, economic uncertainties continue to influence investor sentiment across regions, highlighting the importance of stable investments such as dividend stocks. In this context, a good dividend stock is characterized by its ability to provide consistent income streams and...