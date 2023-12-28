KCK police seek help finding missing 67-year-old man

Kansas City, Kansas police issued a Silver Alert seeking help locating a missing 67-year-old man.

Wilfred Powell was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and gray athletic pants, on Dec. 13 at the Frank Williams Center in the 1200 block of N 7th St., police said. Powell is blind and has mental health needs, according to police.

He is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said he was regularly seen in the 2800 block of Sewell Ave.

If located, police are asking the public to call 911.