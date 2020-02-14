KCMG team owner signs up for 2020 TCR Australia

Ip, whose KCMG outfit already has a strong presence in Australia with annual appearances at the Bathurst 12 Hour, will be joined by Tony D’Alberto and John Martin in Wall Racing’s three-car team.

Both D’Alberto and Martin have been retained from the 2019 season, while Ip will get behind the wheel of the team’s third Honda Civic Type R that was driven by Nestor Girolami in last year’s Sandown event.

The Hong Kong-based driver will also contest the Australian Grand Prix-supporting TCR Asia Pacific Cup in Melbourne next month, where he will team up with former WTCC driver Rene Munnich.

“It’s great to have our three drivers for the season locked in and ready to go,” said team owner David Wall.

“It is obviously our aim to win the title this year. We finished second in 2019, and the competition is stepping up, but it’s great that two of our drivers have been retained. We know both Tony and John are capable of getting the job done.

“I’ve been watching Paul’s racing over the past few season, and he does lots of miles in Asia and has been around motorsport for a long time. He did a good job in TCR Asia, and did the Sepang WTCR round last year. He is a welcome addition to the team and will be a good shot within the Pro-Am ranks.

“With JAS, it’s great to have their ongoing support. At certain events, they’ll bring technicians out to Australia, like they did last year, which is an invaluable asset. We are very pleased to have them in our fold.”

Wall Racing scored four victories in the 2019 TCR season and also powered D’Alberto to second in the drivers’ championship, behind title winner Will Brown (HMO Hyundai).

The outfit has retained the support of Honda Australia for the 2020 season, which will kick off at Sydney Motorsport Park on March 27-29.