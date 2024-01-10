KCMH ER closures compound dangerous overcrowding at QEH

Weekend emergency department closures at Montague’s Kings County Memorial Hospital are contributing to overcrowding at Charlottetown’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“We’re dangerously overcrowded almost every day in the QEH emergency department,” said Dr Trevor Jain, who works in the hospital as an emergency physician.

Dr Jain spoke with The Graphic representing the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, an organization which has engaged in over 25 years of research and advocacy about emergency medicine issues in Canada.

“We’re really feeling it when they’re closed,” Dr Jain said. “We need all our hospitals open.”

Emergency department services were reduced at the KCMH from seven days a week to five on July 1, 2023 to avoid unplanned, last-minute closures amid local emergency physician shortages, according to Health PEI. The weekend closures are expected to extend to at least February.

Many think dangerous overcrowding is caused by people with minor injuries filling up the wait room, Dr Jain said, but this is a misconception.

He acknowledges diverting people with non-urgent care needs from the ER to access the right care, in the right time and place, by the most appropriate provider can improve quality of care for patients.

But droves of people with coughs, earaches or in need of a prescription renewal don’t actually hold emergency staff back from performing life-saving work.

“If you’re asking about emergency department overcrowding that increases mortality, or morbidity,” Dr Jain said. “It’s an outflow problem.”

When emergency department beds are filled with people who don’t need emergent care but who are waiting to access care in a more appropriate ward or facility, there are fewer beds, equipment and staff available to provide safe emergency treatment to incoming patients.

Decades of research has identified this type of overcrowding as the most prevalent and dangerous issue emergency departments are dealing with Canada-wide, including in Charlottetown, Dr Jain said.

Story continues

This is the type of overcrowding that has contributed to multiple cases of people dying in hospital waiting rooms across the country, he added.

When the KCMH emergency department closes on the weekend, QEH absorbs most of the incoming patients its staff would tend to, particularly those with urgent or emergent care needs. Occasionally patients who are backlogged in KCMH’s ER, in need of monitoring or care or waiting for a bed elsewhere, are also transferred to the QEH. They fill more beds compounding QEH overcrowding.

This contributes to ambulance offload delays and subsequently longer ambulance wait times. It is not abnormal for ambulances to wait more than five hours to offload a patient at Island facilities and it is common for paramedics to have to wait an hour or two, according to IEMS data.

Overcrowding is an issue that has been persistent and increasing, Dr Jain said, but change for the better is possible.

He offered some examples of solutions health authorities may undertake to assuage the deadly outflow issue: Increase long-term care beds, help people receive care at home by providing robust nursing options and home modification assistance, and strengthen outpatient mental health care and ensure providers make regular follow-up contact with patients.

Dr Jain said there are more options available and it should be among all Canadian health authorities’ top priorities to look at which would be most effective locally.

“It’s dangerous for the patient. And it’s morally dangerous for the staff. It increases burnout. Those are facts,” Dr Jain said.

Rachel Collier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Graphic