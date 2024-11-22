KCMO community improvement districts work with city leaders to address public safety
Jon Stewart thinks the media might be “missing the mark” on why Donald Trump has decided to choose the nominees he has to fill up his second-term Cabinet. For Trump, it’s not a “downside” that his Cabinet picks “will not be sufficient stewards of these agencies,” Stewart said on the latest episode of his Weekly Show podcast. The point is that they are trying to “dismantle” the agencies themselves. “When we say, I don’t think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Ed
The New York Democrat used a brutal metaphor to describe her far-right Republican colleague.
The late-night host showed off a moment where an interview overseas with a son of the president-elect suddenly "took a turn."
Trump's former chief of staff reportedly told clients on a call that Musk likely won't even stick around long enough to see his goals through.
Megyn Kelly is refusing to let go of her anger at the hosts of Morning Joe for their surprise visit to Mar-a-Lago, launching a personal attack on “full of s--t” Mika Brzezinski—and even clambering onto a table during a TV interview to mock her. Brzezinski and her MSNBC co-host/husband Joe Scarborough have been under fire from all sides after revealing Monday that they had visited Donald Trump’s Florida resort for a sit-down interview with the president-elect. Former Fox News host Kelly told Sky
Matt Gaetz has killed off growing speculation he may be headed back to Congress in January. The scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker, who pulled out of the running to be Donald Trump’s attorney general on Thursday, told the conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Friday that he does “not intend to join the 119th Congress.” Gaetz, 42, said he’s instead eyeing a “new perch” that will enable him to still “be in the fight,” adding that he plans “to be a big voice but not as an elected member of the governme
Donald Trump is wasting no meddling in congressional oversight of his incoming administration, arranging for one of his favorite attack dogs to become his top doge. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was chosen to lead a new House subcommittee that will work with the planned Department of Government Efficiency run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The House panel will reportedly be called the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency—allowing it to also carry the DOGE acronym. “I’m exc
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she felt “sorrow” at Donald Trump's return to power and recalls that every meeting with him was “a competition: you or me.” In an interview with German weekly Der Spiegel published Friday, Merkel said that Trump “is a challenge for the world, particularly for multilateralism.” Merkel worked with four American presidents while she was German chancellor.
The “CNN NewsNight” anchor put Bruce LeVell in his place after he used a “condescending tone” with Julie Roginsky.
Melania Trump will again serve as first lady in the White House, while Ivanka Trump has said she will not return as a senior advisor.
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh visits a warehouse storing missile fragments in Kyiv, where investigators discover US circuitry inside North Korean missiles after a deadly strike.
Veteran Democratic strategist David Axelrod criticized President-elect Trump’s new pick for attorney general, arguing Pam Bondi will be loyal to Trump first, not the duties of the Constitution. “So, he gets in her what he wants, which is — he wants someone who will be responsive to him first, not the duties of the attorney…
The "Late Show" host called out GOP lawmakers for protecting the attorney general nominee.
The only president before Trump to win, lose, and win again ended up decimating his own party during his second term.
“He asked for more bronzer and I had a talk with him about trusting me," a makeup artist said of working with Trump.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing pressure from Team Trump to appoint the president-elect's daughter-in-law. Will he choose loyalty to Trump, or try to secure his own future career?
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president acknowledged Thursday that Canada is concerned about reports of a Chinese company’s plan to build an auto plant in Mexico, but she said it does not currently exist.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Her Trump-endorsed Republican rival said Friday that he had called Democratic U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur to concede defeat in the 2024 election.
Ukraine launched ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles at targets in Russia this week after the US dropped restrictions on their use.