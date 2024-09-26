KCPD wants to shatter the stigma and promote mental health in law enforcement

CBC

A B.C. woman is suing her former doctor and the staff of his Vernon, B.C., medical clinic after the former physician was convicted of sexually assaulting her and two other women connected to his clinic. In July, Peter Inkpen was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison on three counts of sexual assault. Inkpen is in court facing one additional count of sexual assault.The identities of the victims and the alleged victim in the ongoing trial are protected by a court-ordered publication ban. H