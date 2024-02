The Canadian Press

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Eager to look forward after another quick post-season exit last year, the Toronto Blue Jays opened camp Thursday with a sense of optimism and a belief that they have the ability to contend again in the always-tough American League East. "This group is hungry," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. "There's guys that definitely want to do more things than they did last year. "Not ignoring some of the really good things that we did do, but there's definitely a sense of urgency to