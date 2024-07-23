KCRA 3's Diedre Fitzpatrick lands in Paris ahead of the Summer Olympics

The Daily Beast

Nothing has been provedPrince Philip’s name appeared in top-secret FBI documents about one of the greatest British sex scandals of all time: the so-called Profumo affair, according to the Mail on Sunday. The documents relay that the FBI had heard a rumor that Philip—Queen Elizabeth II’s husband—was “involved” with two women at the center of the early 1960s scandal which eventually led to the downfall of a government.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals d