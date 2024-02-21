KCRA Today: Northern California things to know for Feb. 21
Here are three things to know and the forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 21.
Donald Trump has been masterful in converting his numerous legal problems into opportunities for campaigning and fundraising.
“If you have mail-in voting, you automatically have fraud,” Trump told Laura Ingraham.
Sarah Ferguson took to social media to share an emotional message with her followers following her cancer diagnosis. See photo.
The star flew to Seoul, South Korea for a 'Dune: Part Two' press conference and wore a zipped-down nude leather jumpsuit by local designer Juun.j.
Species was found during filming for National Geographic’s Disney+ series Pole to Pole with Will Smith
Russia provided air support for troops in Avdiivka, an apparent first. It could spell trouble for future fighting.
When the world's tallest man meets the world's shortest woman, the moment demands a photo op. That's what happened on Monday in California when Sultan Kosen of Turkey, measuring at a neck craning 8 foot and 2 inches, sat on a chair while holding on his lap doll-size Jyoti Amge of India, who is recorded […]
Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified that Adam Montgomery told her in the summer of 2021 that he had been trying to see his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, since 2019, when he dropped her off to be with her mother because he said she was having bathroom accidents “on purpose.” Authorities believe Montgomery killed the girl on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony's body has not been found.
Chynna Phillips says her late father John Phillips had a difficult conversation with her the night before she married Billy Baldwin in 1995
The couple is parents to daughter Lilah Ray, 4, and sons Jackson Kyle, 6, and Josiah Luke, 21 months
Colorado Parks and Wildlife cut the creature free from its predicament.
Sources weigh in on whether or not Prince Harry will return to royal duties to help King Charles, and how Prince William feels about the idea.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
“Democrats can’t afford to lose this fight,” he said.
The indictment of an FBI informant for fabricating a bribery allegation against Joe Biden has blown a hole in the impeachment case against the president.
The Supreme Court rejected appeals from Sidney Powell and other Trump allies sanctioned for frivolous challenges to Biden's 2020 victory in Michigan.
Shawn Crowley said, “We’re watching, we’re listening,” to the former president following his latest outburst about her client.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAs Donald Trump’s legal troubles consume more and more of his time, they’re also consuming more of his donors’ money—and there’s a huge hole in the bucket.On Tuesday, Trump’s “Save America” leadership political action committee reported raising just $8,508 from donors in the entire month of January, while spending about $3.9 million, according to a new filing with the Federal Election Commission.Inside Donald Trump’s Incredible Cash Crun
Check out this spinning backfist on ice during a game between two NHL farm teams.
The star soaked up some sun with her pals in newly shared pics and videos!