Keanu Reeves lines up unexpected Bill & Ted reunion

Keanu Reeves is lining up an unexpected reunion with his Bill & Ted co-star Alex Winter.

The pair, who starred in three movies as the bodacious duo, will be starring in a Broadway revival of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot.

This adaptation will be directed by Jamie Lloyd, who has helmed plenty of big-name plays such as Cyrano de Bergerac, A Doll's House and The Seagull, with plenty of big-name actors such as James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Emilia Clarke.

In an interview (via New York Times), he said that Reeves approached him about the project, and it didn't take him long to conclude that "it was a no-brainer that this needed to be done.

"[Keanu and Alex's] instant chemistry and their shorthand and their friendship is going to be so valuable.

"This is a very deeply complex play, as we all know, but it's also a very funny play, and they’re very witty people and their shared sense of humor in those movies and in real life is going to be very beneficial to the production.

"Those characters take solace in their companionship as they stumble toward the void. That's going to be the central thesis of the production, with Keanu and Alex's own friendship."



Keanu, in his Broadway debut, will play Estragon, while Alex will play Vladimir.

Elsewhere this year, Keanu announced his debut novel The Book of Elsewhere, set in the world of his BRZRKR comic series. It was released a few weeks ago if you want to check it out.

He was also confirmed as part of the ensemble cast for The Entertainment System is Down, a social satire/black comedy from Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Östlund.

