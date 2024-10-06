Keanu Reeves makes professional race debut

Keanu Reeves made his professional car racing debut on Saturday (05.10.24).

The 60-year-old actor is involved in the Toyota GR Cup in Indianapolis this weekend and his first race saw him finish a respectable 25th out of 35 cars.

At one point, the 'Speed' star spun into the grass without a collision on the exit of turn nine, but was able to re-enter and continue driving after signalling he wasn't injured, and he successfully avoided a first lap crush at turn 14.

Keanu made it as high as 21st at one point in the race.

The 'Matrix' actor - who qualified 31st out of the 35 cars - has a second race on Sunday (06.10.24).

He is driving the No 92 BRZRKR car, which is decorated to promote his new graphic novel 'The Book of Elsewhere' and he is teammates with Cody Jones from Dude Perfect.

While this is Keanu's first professional race, he has previously taken part in the celebrity race in the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach and even won the event in 2009.

Meanwhile, Keanu recently told how his knee "cracked like a potato chip" in a freak accident when he tripped on a piece of carpet on the set of 'Good Fortune'.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', Keanu explained: "I was filming a scene with Aziz Ansari and Seth Rogen and we were in a cold plunge.

"I was loving it, I was standing there, and we finish the scene, and you know when you’re cold and you’re [shuffling]? I had a bathing suit and a towel, and you put it over your head and you do the cold shuffle?

"I’m doing the cold shuffle in this room that had protective carpets down and then, just here, there was like a little pocket, and my foot got caught in the pocket in the shuffle, and then I went [down], but [my knee] didn’t follow.

"And then, in slow motion, I went falling. My arms came out, but then my knee failed because it’s got some stuff, and I spiked it. And my patella - kneecap - cracked like a potato chip."

Initially, Keanu was convinced he was fine following the fall but he later realised something was wrong because his knee was "blowing up".

He quipped: "Comedy’s hard, man."

Keanu continued working on the film, but his co-star and director Aziz Ansari later revealed they had to push back a scene involving salsa dancing until the actor's injury had healed.