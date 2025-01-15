Keegan-Michael Key Says He's 'Not a Big Trash Talker,' Despite His Hardcore Love of Sports: 'I'm from the Midwest' (Exclusive)

Keegan-Michael Key is all about friendly competition.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actor and comedian, 53, says that he is "not a big trash talker," despite being a hardcore sports fan.

"I'm from the Midwest," Key — who has partnered with Jim Beam for their “7 Stages of Defeat” care package — jokes, referencing the reputation those in that area of the United States have for being friendly and polite.

Recalling an example of his kind sports demeanor, the Detroit Lions supporter says, "The other day, I was on the elevator with a Minnesota Vikings fan, and when they left the elevator, I wished them good luck."

Still, Key explains that there are certain sports fans he undoubtedly will beef with. "I will talk trash someone from Ohio," he says. "I'm from Michigan. I grew up a Michigan Wolverines fan and I went to Penn State, so I am from the place and went to the school that are the biggest rivals for Ohio State."



Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Keegan-Michael Key in February 2024.

According to Key, he has "always loved sports" and always "loved all kinds of sports" from a young age.

"I love the Olympics, I love soccer. I love anything that comes on TV," he says. "Sometimes I'll watch and be like, 'Oh look, a lacrosse game,' but I'm a huge football fan. Since I'm nine or 10 years old, I've been watching the Detroit Lions."

Key says he isn't ashamed of his sports-loving nature, and will even go all out to root for his favorite NFL team — even when he is by his lonesome.

"I will sometimes sit at home by myself with a jersey on and a hat. I don't go as far as painting the face," he explains. "It's just for me ... and very often, when something exciting or something bad happens, I have been known to talk to the television in a rather loud voice, and my wife sometimes has to remind me that they cannot hear me. But it doesn't ever seem to stop me from doing it. I love the Lions so much."



Jim Beam Keegan-Michael Key.

As a sports fan, Key knows that there are always plenty of exciting and thrilling moments, but also some rather defeating ones as well, which is where his partnership with Jim Beam comes in.

The “7 Stages of Defeat” care package, which is inspired by Jim Beam Black’s unique seven-year aging process, plays on the idea of the seven stages of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing and acceptance.

"It's really a fun, exciting and imaginative campaign," Key tells PEOPLE. "These kits are going to help people navigate through the seven stages of defeat after your team loses in the playoffs."

"The kind of emotions that people go through during a football season, it just intensifies during the playoffs," he continues. "And one of the best parts is that you can overcome these feelings with friends and family."

The Jim Beam kit will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for consumers via a limited quantity drop schedule, with the first on Jan. 20 (post-Divisonals), the second on Jan. 27 (post-Conference Championships) and the third on Feb. 10 (post-Super Bowl).

