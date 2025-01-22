Keene boys basketball edges Pinkerton

Latest Stories
A sample from a remote Tanzanian region tests positive for Marburg disease, confirming WHO fears
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.
- BuzzFeed
Here’s The Real Reason Women Have That Little Pooch
It serves a purpose — but not for the reason you think.
- Yahoo Canada Style
17 hospitalized due to salmonella outbreak linked to mini pastries: Here's what to know
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
- Hello!
Why 'Middleton Manor' was the best kept secret for Princess Kate's cancer recovery
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
- CBC
Foreign-trained doctor program brings physician couple to Pembroke
Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who now work as family doctors and at a long-term care home in Pembroke, Ont. (Submitted by Helia Ghanean and Ali Ziaee)Pembroke, Ont., residents are now benefiting from the expertise of a pair of internationally trained doctors, thanks to a provincial program designed to get those doctors practicing more quickly.Dr. Helia Ghanean and Dr. Ali Ziaee are a married couple who've been qualified to practice medicine for two decades.They met at
- People
Sarah Ferguson Likens a Cancer Diagnosis to 'a Bomb Going Off in Your Life' After Her 'Hard' Year
"One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year," the Duchess of York said
- HuffPost UK
Mpox Symptoms: Here’s What To Watch For And How Prevent Infection
A new strain of Mpox has been identified in the UK.
- Prevention
15 Foods Doctors Want You to Stop Eating for a Healthier Diet
Nutrition experts share the top foods you should not eat because they contain unhealthy fats, sweeteners, harmful pesticides, lots of sodium, and more.
- People
Nurses Put Together Hospital Wedding for Bride So Her Terminally Ill Mom Could See Her Get Married: ‘So Special’
“When you go to nursing school, you don’t think you’ll plan a wedding, but that was really important for the patient and family that day,” one of the nurses said
- WXII - Greensboro/Winston-Salem Videos
WATCH: Frigid Tuesday, tracking Southern storm for potential Triad impact
Very cold Triad air is in place as a winter storm develops across the South. The northern and western edge of the storm may bring evening snow showers into the southern half of our area. Any snow that reaches the ground is expected to make roads slick.
- Bloomberg
Trump Holds Off on Unveiling New China Tariffs
President Donald Trump delays unveiling China-specific tariffs, instead ordering his administration to address unfair trade practices globally and investigate China's compliance with a previous deal. Bloomberg's Peggy Collins has more on what we know so far.
- CBC
More than a third of Maritime university students report disabilities
A growing number of university students across the country are reporting disabilities — and receiving academic accommodations — with Maritime institutions leading the way.Academic accommodations can include extra time for exams and assignments, note-taking assistance, a quiet space to write tests and reduced course loads.According to the Canadian University Survey Consortium, 29 per cent of Maritime university students reported a disability in 2019. That number jumped to 37 per cent in 2022. Tha
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Deputies: Historic Oviedo museum vandalized with racist graffiti ahead of MLK Day
- CNN
A 1747 study found the treatment for scurvy. A man accused of ‘quackery’ may have inspired it
The design for a medical study in 1743 that was never carried out may have inspired James Lind’s groundbreaking clinical trial that determined the treatment for scurvy.
- INSIDER
5 ways processed meat is aging your brain and body
Processed meats can accelerate aging even if you eat very little. Here's what you should know, and how to eat to protect your body and brain.
- The Independent
Mpox 2025 mapped: All the countries where cases of new strain have been confirmed - including UK
While the new strain of mpox has appeared in parts of Africa, other types have been continue to be recorded around the world
- The Canadian Press
Salmonella linked to recalled mini pastries may have infected nearly 1,600: PHAC
TORONTO — The Public Health Agency of Canada said nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella linked to the recall of mini pastries.
- KGTV - San Diego Scripps
Hundreds gather in Balboa Park for All Peoples Celebration on MLK Day
An All Peoples Celebration event was held at the Balboa Park Activities Center on MLK Day. ABC 10News reporter Marie Coronel covered the event.
- Tri-City Herald
Whooping cough outbreak infects wrestlers and others at Tri-Cities area school
Here’s the latest on whooping cough, flu, COVID and RSV in the Tri-Cities this winter.
- WLWT - Cincinnati
President Trump, VP Vance take office
