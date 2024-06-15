Keene registered sex offender arrested, charged after forming online relationship with child, police say
A Keene man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged after forming an online relationship with a child, police said.
A Keene man, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged after forming an online relationship with a child, police said.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
The California Democrat spotted a "fascinating thing" about GOP lawmakers after the verdict in the former president's hush money trial.
The Biloxi man was set for trial next week on three counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching a child.
The incident happened on June 11 at a complex of private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, authorities confirmed
The family of Susana Morales also addressed the court after the verdict
On Saturday, June 1, Lori Dewitt donned a green floral dress at her daughter Amanda LeBlanc's wedding
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
For decades, accused criminals who insist on a trial but then lose have generally received far harsher sentences than those who take a guilty plea.
Leonard Hector Korpie was charged with homicide in connection with the killing of the bar manager at the Jameson's Pub, per police
Police said they were conducting a welfare check for the 28-year-old woman.
"Money really does bring out the bad in people."
Police are looking for a man involved in a road rage fight at LAX that put an elderly woman in the hospital after she was knocked down in the scuffle.
Mark Foster's offending towards a young girl became "increasingly violent", police said.
In 2023, when suggested an 18-year-old, the 58-year-old said, “not young enough,” federal officials said.
Latasha Cureton, 39, was killed when an unknown attacker shot several times at the residence, per police
Exclusive: Lisa Buza Hill was sentenced for stealing money used for a BMW, cosmetic surgery and trips.
Ieuan Bartlett will never teach again after admitting 12 counts of sexual activity with a child.
TORONTO, ONTARIO — Toronto police say two 15-year-old boys have been arrested after an argument on board a city transit bus escalated into a stabbing. Police say the two teens have been treated for their injuries in hospital and both are now facing charges. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday to reports that two people had been stabbed after a verbal argument broke out on a Toronto Transit Commission bus in the city's west end. Police say the bus driver also sustained minor inju
Two pit bulls responsible for killing an 86-year-old woman will be put down, a Calgary judge has ruled. Three American Staffordshire terriers attacked Betty Ann Williams in the alley behind her home in June 2022. One dog named Smoki has already been destroyed, but Rabie Ahmed, the lawyer for the dogs' owner, argued the other two should be spared because there was no evidence they were involved in the fatal attack. On Thursday, Justice Bruce Fraser disagreed. "All three dogs were attacking Ms. Wi
The triplet mom tells PEOPLE the funny revelation is just one of many joyful moments as a mom of four