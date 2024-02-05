Keene State men's basketball having standout season
This 2023-2024 season, the Owls are ranked 7th out of more than 400 Division III teams in the nation.
The arrest comes just ahead of his son's Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11
Look what we made her do.
With six nominations, Taylor Swift dressed to have a big night at the 2024 Grammys.
Kiana Ledé sang the U.S. national anthem ahead of the game on Saturday while wearing a keffiyeh-style sweater.
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills finally got the better of Tom Brady at something.
Molly McCann pulled of an audibly and visually gruesome armbar in her UFC strawweight debut.
The "Peaches" singer was the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, which emerged victorious after taking on Will Arnett's Team McDavid on Saturday
Instead of facing Cody Rhodes, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will likely face The Rock at WrestleMania, and people aren't thrilled.
The NBA, Sixers and Joel Embiid face a situation where the All-Star caliber player may miss out on MVP because he didn't play in at least 65 games.
Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The athlete previously won the Masters in 1985 and again in 1993
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark was declared the winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday evening when the PGA Tour canceled the final round because of wicked weather conditions that would linger into the next day and cause safety concerns. Clark's final stroke was a two-putt birdie from 25 feet on Saturday, giving him a course record 12-under 60 and a one-shot lead over Ludvig Aberg, who missed a long eagle putt on the par-5 18th hole. Clark never had to hit another shot. “It'
TORONTO — Connor McDavid owned the NHL's all-star skills competition Friday. Auston Matthews earned top billing less than 24 hours later. The Maple Leafs star led Team Matthews with two goals — including the winner — and an assist to secure a 7-4 victory over Team McDavid in the final of the league's 3-on-3 all-star mini tournament Saturday. The winners will share a US$1-million prize. Matthews, who picked a roster that included Toronto teammates Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly
The singer is dating Jason's younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce
Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto. As expected, the U.S. will stage the lion's share of the action — with 78 games — at the expanded 48-team soccer showcase. Like Canada, Mexico will host 13 games. The 2026 tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium and close July 19 with the championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The bronze-medal game will take place at Hard Rock Stadi
After struggling on the field for a decade, Man United is testing the limits of valuable brand loyalty.
The former "Daily Show" host vowed to give Swift "a break" during the awards telecast The post Grammys Host Trevor Noah Slams NFL for Cutting to Taylor Swift, Says He’ll Cut to Football Players Instead appeared first on TheWrap.
Kingsbury also reportedly interviewed with the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles for coordinator jobs.
BROSSARD, Que. — Forward Brandon Gignac has signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Montreal Canadiens. Gignac, from Repentigny, Que., has played 43 games with the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket this season. He had 14 goals and 28 assists to lead the Rocket in goals, assists, and points, also served 36 penalty minutes so far this season. Gignac has 55 goals and 99 assists in 267 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, and Laval since turning professional in 2016-17. He joined the C
Caleb Williams' former USC teammate Brenden Rice believes Bears GM Ryan Poles will lose his job if he passes on Williams at No. 1.