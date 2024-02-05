Keene State men's basketball having standout season

The Canadian Press

Canada will host 13 of the 104 games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with seven in Vancouver and six in Toronto. As expected, the U.S. will stage the lion's share of the action — with 78 games — at the expanded 48-team soccer showcase. Like Canada, Mexico will host 13 games. The 2026 tournament will kick off June 11 at Mexico City's historic Azteca Stadium and close July 19 with the championship game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The bronze-medal game will take place at Hard Rock Stadi