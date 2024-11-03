‘Keep Calm-ala and Carry On-ala’: Kamala Harris laughs at self on ‘SNL’

Comma-la. Kuh-mah-la.

Or as Vice President Kamala Harris said Saturday night, "Keep Calm-ala and Carry on-ala."

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, dropped into “Saturday Night Live” just three days before the Nov. 5 election, where she offered some sage advice to the iteration of herself portrayed by comedian Maya Rudolph.

Rudolph’s Harris, preparing for a final rally in Pennsylvania, wished she could speak with someone “Who's been in my shoes, a Black, South Asian woman running for president, preferably from the Bay Area.”

Rudolph sat before an (empty) vanity mirror and the real-life vice president appeared, in a similar suit and necklace, seated on the other side. Claps and screams erupted from the audience that lasted for nearly 30 seconds, making it hard to hear the vice president's line.

She tried again.

“You and me both, sista,” Harris said.

“It is nice to see you, Kamala, and I'm just here to remind you, ‘You got this,’ because you can do something your opponent cannot do. You can open doors,” Harris told Rudolph, referencing a recent video that showed former President Donald Trump struggling to open the door of a garbage truck before a Wisconsin rally.

The two Kamalas then riffed on Harris’ first name, which her opponent, Trump has repeatedly mispronounced.

“Take my palm-ala,” Rudolph said as she grabbed Harris’ hand. “The American people want to stop the chaos and end the dram-ala with a cool new step-mamala. Kick back in our pajam-alas and watch a rom-com-ala.”

Harris, a former prosecutor and state attorney general, suggested putting on “Legally Blond-ala.”

“Because what do we always say?” Harris said. Then she and Rudolph said in unison: “Keep Calm-ala and Carry On-ala.”

The two Harrises wore identical matching suits: a black blouse, black blazer and black slacks. Both sported a double strand of pearls and had American flag pins fastened to their lapels.

Standing with their arms over each other's shoulders, the two ended the skit with the signature "SNL" opener: “And live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kamala Harris on 'SNL' makes light of her name