How to keep children safe during holidays

It's a big week for family gatherings, and children are excited for the season. But people also want to make sure small children stay safe. It starts with the presents, Mercy Medical Center pediatrician Dr. Ashanti Woods said. People need to make sure their children are playing with age-appropriate toys, as well as ensure the toys don't have small, detachable pieces that could pose a choking hazard. Also, watch out for dangerous parts, like buttons, batteries or magnets, and be aware of going to other people's homes.