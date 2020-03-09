Keep your hands warm and toasty on the slopes in 2020 with the best ski gloves

Don’t ruin a great day on the slopes with frozen hands. Too often, first-time skiers and snowboarders (and even some with much more experience, too) think buying a cheap pair of gloves is good enough. They’re not: most budget gloves only provide minimal protection from the cold and even less protection against moisture.

That combination quickly results in cold, wet hands. While ski gloves are going to be more expensive than winter gloves you’d buy at your local Target or Walmart, you will be much happier in the end. There’s more insulation in these gloves, you’ll have increased dexterity, and waterproofing keeps snow and moisture out.

Ski gloves are also typically treated to offer even more water resistance. They’re much more durable, so even though you may pay a fair bit more, you’ll get much more use out of them. So which gloves are the best? We’ve compiled a list of the best out there from user reviews and our own experience on the slopes. Prefer mittens instead? We’ve got a few options to share there, too.

Gloves

Hestra Heli Ski Glove

Hestra sits atop the ski glove heap for its fantastic quality, and its 80 years of experience shows in the end product. Sure, styles like the

Hestra Heli Ski Glove

might be one of the more expensive options, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better ski glove. With a longer cuff, the Heli is perfect for powder days as it keeps snow out. You can even switch out the liners inside, customizing the glove to your preferences. The leather palm adds a durable and protective layer to the glove and looks great on the hand, and the polyamide fabric outer shell is windproof, water-resistant, and breathable.

These gloves aren’t truly waterproof, but these gloves to respond well to waterproofing treatments which should help. One thing to note: Hestra uses a number system to sell its gloves. While this is initially a pain to find out what your size is, once you know it, Hestra’s gloves fit the best of just about any glove on the market. We can’t recommend these enough. The Heli is available in both men’s and women’s versions.

Men’s:



Hestra Heli Ski Glove

Women’s:



Hestra Heli Ski Glove

Hestra Heli Ski Glove



The

Hestra Heli Ski Glove

makes our list not just because of its great waterproofing and insulative properties, but for its removable rigid nylon plates in the backhand and palm. If you spend your time on jumps, rails, and boxes, you already know wiping out is inevitable, and one of the most common injuries is to your wrists. By positioning these rigid plates where they have, the risk of wrist injury is dramatically lessened. Outside of the park, however, you can remove the plates and use them just like any other glove.