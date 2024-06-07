How to keep your plants healthy during Arizona summers
ABC15 talked with a plant expert from Moon Valley Nursery about what steps to take when it comes to caring for your plants and trees, including when monsoon storms hit.
ABC15 talked with a plant expert from Moon Valley Nursery about what steps to take when it comes to caring for your plants and trees, including when monsoon storms hit.
This is the only boxed brownie worthy of taking up space in your pantry for coddling your sweet tooth.
These party-perfect apps will be the star of the show.
"Every year for New Year's, my great-aunt would make somen, Japanese noodles normally eaten cold. Even after she passed away years ago, I make sure we keep up the tradition."
"This combination is more than the sum of its parts. It's just totally elevated."
Amanda Gajdosik is serious about her love of butter and the joy it brings her
Make room on your shopping list this week, because these winners are worth it
Don't be afraid to use pasta sauce in your pasta salad. It offers an acidic bite that will brighten your usual recipe and doesn't need to be served warm.
Roast chicken is a surefire, winning dish that's easy to cook. To elevate the dish (literally and figuratively) make sure you use a wire rack while you cook.
You're going to want to bookmark this recipe collection.
No beach day is complete with plenty of sustenance.
It has earned the title of "the yoga master of hoses" — and it's under $40!
From herbs that have gone extinct to seasonings are still popular in other parts of the world, here are spices that are underutilized in the U.S.
Fried green tomato is the topping you need for your next burger. You can even double-dredge your tomatoes for extra crisp.
Here’s why you need to be eating lycopenes with fats.
This grocery store alternative offers produce from local farmers
Unlike cooking, baking is more of an exact science. And if you want your baked goods to come out perfectly leavened, Ina Garten has an important tip for you.
One of the best things about being an adult is that I don't have to eat things I don't like, yet I'm expected to swallow everyone's opinions about it.
It's an easy way to add big flavor to every meal.
While the former president agreed with Phil McGraw’s assessment, critics online certainly did not.
Britney Spears is "proud" of her recent weight loss and claims that she has lost two inches off her waist.