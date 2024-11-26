Keeping your photos secure when sharing online
Before you share the photos you take, you'll want to check your settings.
The Chinese technology giant is set to release its new Mate 70 smartphones with software and hardware developed locally.
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies unveiled its Mate 70 smartphone series on Tuesday, bolstering its premium smartphone comeback while showcasing its own operating system that looks to cleanly break away from U.S. technology. The Mate 70 is the successor to the Mate 60 series released in August last year, widely seen as marking Huawei's comeback to high-end smartphones in competition with Apple after its business was badly hit by U.S. export curbs. The device is "the most powerful Mate phone ever", Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei's consumer business group, said at an event in the company's hometown of Shenzhen that was livestreamed online and at its stores.
Microsoft has said it has started to "deploy a fix" after users reported problems with Outlook and Teams. The technology giant said on Monday that users had been impacted due to a "recent change" to its Exchange Online programme. The issue meant users struggled to send or load attachments to emails when using Outlook, were unable to connect to the server, and in some cases could not log into their accounts.
Indonesia said a $100 million investment proposal from Apple to build an accessory and component plant was not enough for the country to allow the tech giant to sell its latest iPhone model, its industry ministry said on Monday. Indonesia in November banned sales of Apple's iPhone 16 after it failed to meet requirements that smartphones sold domestically should comprise at least 40% locally-made parts. Indonesia has also banned the sale of Alphabet's Google Pixel phones over a similar lack of use of local components.
Amazon has introduced a handful of robots in its warehouses that the e-commerce giant says will improve efficiency and reduce employee injuries.
(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. said that from next year its new smartphones and tablets will run on an operating system stripped of Google’s open-source Android technology.Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasIn Kansas City, a First-Ever Stadium Designed for Women’s Sports Takes the FieldNYC's Underground Steam System May Be Key to a Greener FutureNYC Gets Historic Push for 80,000 Homes With $5 Billion PledgeThe company’s new flagship phone,
Nvidia on Monday showed a new artificial intelligence model for generating music and audio that can modify voices and generate novel sounds - technology aimed at the producers of music, films and video games. Nvidia, the world's biggest supplier of chips and software used to create AI systems, said it does not have immediate plans to publicly release the technology, which it calls Fugatto, short for Foundational Generative Audio Transformer Opus 1. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia's version generates sound effects and music from a text description, including novel sounds such as making a trumpet bark like a dog.
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Former NHL player and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was assaulted by several men during an altercation at a Scottsdale steakhouse on Sunday night.
