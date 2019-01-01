Keeping score: Ottawa's top sports stories of 2018

Sens implode

On the ice, the Ottawa Senators have one of the worst win-loss records in the NHL over the calendar year. Off the ice, it's hard to think of another team with more distractions and controversies swirling around it.

The team traded captain Erik Karlsson after a summer that saw his wife filed a court order against the girlfriend of one of the team's leading scorers, who was also sent packing.

That was before the team's top centre and five other players were caught in a leaked Uber video criticizing a coach — one of those players would also be traded — and before plans for a new downtown arena collapsed spectacularly when team owner Eugene Melnyk ​sued his partners in the venture.

For Sens fans, a glimmer of hope remains: the play of youngsters Thomas Chabot and Brady Tkachuk, who have helped Ottawa set a pace in the standings well above last year's 67 points.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press More

Brooke brings it home

A year after falling short at a course a little under an hour's drive from her hometown of Smiths Falls, golfer Brooke Henderson triumphed at the CP Women's Open in Saskatchewan in late August.

Henderson finished at 21 under par, four shots clear of the runner-up, to become the first Canadian to win the tournament in 45 years.

Her next tournament win will tie Mike Weir for the most PGA or LPGA tournament wins for any Canadian golfer.

Overall, Henderson finished fourth in the LPGA's money list this year.

Long-awaited wins

The Carleton Ravens women's basketball team didn't lose a single game in their 2017-18 season, winning their first ever national championship against the University of Saskatchewan — in Saskatchewan.

Carleton's Catherine Traer went on to represent Canada at the Commonwealth Games, while the Ravens' all-time leading scorer, Heather Lindsay, signed with a team in Germany.

This season the team is 8-2, ranked seventh in the country.

A pretty similar storyline played out in the fall for the University of Ottawa women's soccer team, who lost just one game all season and were the successful hosts of the national championship.

It was their first national title since 1996.

John Locher/The Associated Press More

Redblacks score settled

2016: Ottawa beats Calgary 39-33 in the 104th Grey Cup.

2018: Calgary beats Ottawa 27-16 in the 106th Grey Cup.