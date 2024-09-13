Keir Starmer arrives in US ahead of Biden Whitehouse visit
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
A CNN panel got extremely heated on Wednesday night as Republican strategist Scott Jennings was asked if he believed Donald Trump’s debate comments about Haitians eating pets were rooted in racism.Jennings, a contributor to the network and former special assistant to George W. Bush, was pressed about the issue on NewsNight With Abby Phillip after the former president and other GOP figures boosted the claim about cats, dogs, and geese being consumed in Springfield, Ohio. Local authorities say the
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Critics also pointed out that even Trump's presence in a certain room suggested a lack of confidence on his part.
Presidential candidates both attended a memorial ceremony at Ground Zero hours after the debate
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit one of the former president's sorest spots.
Faces familiar to the former president delivered a blistering critique in the montage.
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
The Kansas City Chief quarterback's wife, Brittany, has been called a supporter by Donald Trump.
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
The former president's tactics were "for the dogs," said the CNN anchor.
Greene, who has in the past been accused of making racist statements herself, said Loomer’s comments are not representative of Republicans.
Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.
The Oscar-winning actor also pointed out the one part of the presidential debate that she was less than happy with.
It was a pretty weird thing to say.
Philippe Reines also talked about the one debate moment that hadn't been rehearsed but that the vice president thought was "the right, bigger thing to do."
The former president still can’t wrap his head around the exonerated "Central Park Five."
When asked about healthcare, Trump couldn't even offer an empty promise and false hope. That tells voters everything they need to know.