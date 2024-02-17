Keir Starmer attacks Donald Trump's 'bad faith' Nato criticism

Sir Keir Starmer meeting US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference - Tom Pullen/Tom Pullen

Sir Keir Starmer has launched a broadside at Donald Trump over the presidential hopeful’s “bad faith” criticism of Nato members.

The Labour leader told The Telegraph that in one-on-one meetings in Munich on Saturday with world leaders including the German chancellor, the Nato secretary-general and the European Commission president, he pledged to “stand up for our allies” if he becomes prime minister.

The Labour leader used the prestigious Munich Security Conference to assure leaders, including Olaf Scholz, Jens Stoltenberg and Ursula von der Leyen, that he would seek to “rebuild, renew and resource” the Nato alliance rather than “divide and threaten” - in a thinly-veiled reference to the former US president’s warning that he would “not protect” countries that fail to “pay [their] bills”. He warned that the death of Alexey Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, in an Arctic jail, showed the need to “work together”.

The rebuke to Mr Trump is likely to have been welcomed by European leaders including Mr Stoltenberg, the head of Nato and a former Norwegian prime minister, who warned last week that any suggestion Nato allies would not defend each other “undermined all of our security”.

However it threatens to open up a row with the firebrand presidential hopeful, who is polling at about 45 per cent in the US, ahead of Joe Biden, months before the two frontrunners to lead their countries face elections.

Speaking to The Telegraph following meetings with more than a dozen leaders and foreign ministers in Munich, Sir Keir said: “I made clear to leaders that a Britain I lead will always stand up for our allies, even if others threaten not to.”

In a barely concealed rebuke of Mr Trump’s recent comments on Nato he continued that, when it comes to future threats, “we must rebuild, renew, and resource, not divide and threaten. Bad faith politics risks our security.”

Members of Sir Keir’s frontbench have previously been outspoken in their criticism of Mr Trump, but his top team have become more guarded in their comments as the US election draws nearer. Last month, David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, who was in Munich with Sir Keir this weekend, put aside past comments in which he referred to Mr Trump as a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath” and insisted: “If I have the privilege of becoming foreign secretary, it will be my job to represent the national interests of this country.”

Despite Sir Keir’s rebuke, he insisted in a BBC interview that, if elected, he would “deal with whoever the American people choose to be their president”.

Speaking at a rally in Conway, South Carolina, last week, Mr Trump recounted a conversation with an unidentified Nato leader who confronted him over his threat not to defend members who fail to meet the trans-Atlantic alliance’s defence spending targets. Mr Trump claimed he had told the member that he would “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in that case.

“‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’” Mr Trump recounted saying. “‘No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.’”

Sir Keir told this newspaper that under a Labour government “Britain will be reconnected, Nato defended and democracy strengthened”, as part of a plan to prioritise economic growth both to improve domestic living standards “and to enable Britain to rise to our role in an unstable world”.

He also condemned the Conservatives’ “degradation of the UK’s armed forces” after a Commons defence committee report concluded that the Armed Forces would not be ready to fight a sustained war with Russia. The current situation “is a shameful indictment of the Tories’ short-sighted politics and refusal to take the blinkers off to face worsening global security,” he said.

In meetings with leaders and foreign ministers including Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, and Kaja Kallas, the Estonian prime minister, Sir Keir set out Labour’s plans to work with allies to defend democracies, including by countering disinformation and “hybrid threats”. He is promising a joint UK-US Democratic Resilience Centre designed to focus on protecting democratic values and institutions.

Labour will “reconnect Britain on the global stage, offering leadership, energy and ambition to tackle evolving threats,” Sir Keir said.

He added: “I pay tribute to Navalny’s tremendous courage in fighting for truth and democracy. The Russian threat is expanding, through kleptocracy, corruption and war. This is a generational security challenge that will require a long term response, but also an agile response in the way we organise with our allies.

“When we pay tribute to Alexey Navalny, let it be not just in words, but deed. We must work together to ensure change is his legacy.”Nato members are now scrambling to honour a defence spending target in time for a July summit in the US.

UK Government sources said European members need to turn up to Nato’s 75th Anniversary summit with a commitment to spend 2 per cent of GDP on defence.

On Sunday, Mr Lammy is expected to tell delegates in Munich that Labour “understands” calls in the US “for a more equitable sharing of the Western security burden”. He is expected to say: “The next Labour government is ready to have these tough conversations, with seriousness and respect, to ensure Nato and Europe are secure in the face of 21st century threats.”

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Mrs von der Leyen, Sir Keir “reiterated that while his Labour government will not be seeking to rejoin the customs union or single market, he does believe in a strong partnership for economic value and domestic security”, a Labour source said. The pair agreed to “continue dialogue in the coming months.”