Keir Starmer congratulates Donald Trump on ‘historic election victory’

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump on his “historic election victory”, as the Republican looks set to secure a second term in the White House.

Trump claimed victory at a rally in Florida after sweeping three of the key battleground states hours after the polls closed.

In a statement, the prime minister said: “As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come”, he added.

Downing Street has spent months preparing for a possible Trump victory, knowing that the stark ideological differences between the two administrations could pose a challenge for the prime minister.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir will be keen to build bridges with Trump after the Republican politician’s campaign filed a legal complaint about Labour activists supporting Kamala Harris’ campaign in the US.

Meanwhile, his foreign secretary David Lammy has previously described Trump as a “Neo-Nazi sociopath”.

But ahead of the election, a Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister would “work closely with whoever wins”.

Mr Lammy also offered his congratulations to Trump, saying the UK “has no greater friend than the US, with the special relationship being cherished on both sides of the Atlantic for more than 80 years.”

“We look forward to working with you and J D Vance in the years ahead”, he posted to X.

In 2017, Mr Lammy said he would protest if “racist and KKK/neo-Nazi sympathiser Trump” visited London.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, hit out at the Trump victory, saying it is a “dark, dark day for people around the globe” and describing the politician as a “dangerous, destructive demagogue”

He added: “The next President of the United States is a man who actively undermines the rule of law, human rights, international trade, climate action and global security.

“Millions of Americans – especially women and minorities – will be incredibly fearful about what comes next. We stand with them.

“Families across the UK will also be worrying about the damage Trump will do to our economy and our national security, given his record of starting trade wars, undermining NATO and emboldening tyrants like Putin.”

Trump claimed victory at a rally in Florida (AP)

He said Trump’s victory means that “fixing the UK’s broken relationship with the EU is even more urgent than before”, calling for the government to “strengthen trade and defence cooperation across Europe to help protect ourselves from the damage Trump will do.”

Meanwhile, London mayor Sadiq Khan said the election victory shows “progress is not inevitable”.

“The lesson of today is that progress is not inevitable. But asserting our progressive values is more important than ever - re-committing to building a world where racism and hatred is rejected, the fundamental rights of women and girls are upheld, and where we continue to tackle the crisis of climate change head on”, he said.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer dubbed Trump a “dangerous bigot, bully, and liar” in the wake of his election victory, adding: “On this dark day, we stand in solidarity with all U.S. citizens who fear a convicted criminal and a fascist in the White House.

“And we stand with all those around the world who dreaded this moment and must now live with its consequences, including those in Gaza and Ukraine.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, a close ally of Trump and the only UK politician at his Palm Beach home on election night, said the Republican is going to be a “genuine radical”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “What you are going to see from this Trump administration, and I’m guessing that Elon Musk will be the man that is tasked to do it – is there will be a big fightback against the administrative bureaucratic state which is far too big, far too powerful and actually very undemocratic.”

He added: “What is very interesting about the Trump movement is that it’s critics call it all sorts of nasty names, the truth is in many ways it’s bringing Americans together.”