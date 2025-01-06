Keir Starmer defends anti-corruption minister as she refers herself to sleaze watchdog over London homes row

Sir Keir Starmer has defended his anti-corruption minister after she referred herself to the ethics tsar following controversies over London properties linked to her family and her aunt’s political movement in Bangladesh.

Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq has asked the watchdog on ministerial standards to investigate reports she lived in properties linked to allies of her aunt Sheikh Hasina, who was removed as Bangladesh prime minister last year after uprisings against her rule.

Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Siddiq, who represents the Hampstead and Highgate constituency next to his own, had “acted entirely properly” in referring herself to the independent adviser on ministerial standards Sir Laurie Magnus.

Tulip Siddiq with Keir Starmer (L) and his wife Victoria (R) at the count on election night (ES)

After a speech on NHS reform in Surrey on Monday, Sir Keir said: “Tulip Siddiq has acted entirely properly by referring herself to the independent adviser, as she’s now done, and that’s why we brought into being the new code.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s to allow ministers to ask the adviser to establish the facts, and yes, I’ve got confidence in her, and that’s the process that will now be happening.”

Ms Siddiq has insisted she had done nothing wrong. She was due to join a Treasury delegation heading to China this week, but will now stay in the UK as she fights to clear her name.

A source said: “Tulip wants to be the UK so she is available to assist the independent adviser on ministerial standards.”

Ms Siddiq’s aunt was deposed in August last year following an uprising against her leadership. She fled to India.

The former prime minister is facing an investigation by an anti-corruption commission in the south Asian country, with Ms Siddiq reportedly named as part of the case.

She was alleged to have been involved in brokering a 2013 deal with Russia for a nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in which $5million are said to have been embezzled using offshore accounts in Malaysia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Siddiq’s decision to refer herself to the ministerial standards watchdog comes after the Sunday Times and Financial Times reported she had lived in properties linked to her aunt’s regime.

The Sunday Times reported she had used a flat in Hampstead, north London, which had been given to her teenage sister by lawyer Moin Ghani, who had represented the Hasina administration.

The Financial Times revealed she had also used an apartment in King’s Cross given to her by Abdul Motalif, another associate of members of the Awami League party in Bangladesh.

In her letter to ministerial standards watchdog Sir Laurie, Ms Siddiq said: “In recent weeks I have been the subject of media reporting, much of it inaccurate, about my financial affairs and my family’s links to the former government of Bangladesh.

“I am clear that I have done nothing wrong. However, for the avoidance of doubt, I would like you to independently establish the facts about these matters.

“I will obviously ensure you have all the information you need to do this.”