Keir Starmer defends inheritance tax change amid farmers’ outrage

Peter Walker and Jessica Elgot
·4 min read
<span>Farmers protest in Llandudno, north-west Wales, where Welsh Labour’s party conference is being held.</span><span>Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Farmers protest in Llandudno, north-west Wales, where Welsh Labour’s party conference is being held.Photograph: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Keir Starmer has vehemently defended the imposition of inheritance tax on farms, as a new analysis suggested farmers are being increasingly squeezed out of the market for agricultural land by wealthy investors.

Amid an battle between the government and the National Farmer’s Union (NFU) over what proportion of farms could be affected by the change, announced in last month’s budget, Starmer said he was “absolutely confident” that the overwhelming majority of farmers would be exempt.

Related: Far-right groups plan to hijack farmers’ protest in London against tax changes

But the prime minister, speaking to reporters on his way to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, suggested this message may not be getting through, adding it was “important for us to keep communicating how that works”.

Ministers have argued that the change will prevent some investors from avoiding inheritance tax by investing in farmland, much of which is often then barely used to produce anything.

A new Labour analysis has shown a big recent growth in wealthy individuals and institutions buying up farmland across England, with a parallel drop in the amount of agricultural land actively used for farming.

While in 2010, such non-farmers were responsible for less than a third of farmland purchases, by last year this had risen to 56%, according to data collected by the property consultants Strutt & Parker.

According to official statistics for agricultural land use, in the last year alone, 400,000 hectares (988,422 acres) was taken out of use for farming. The analysis is linking this to financial advice that recommends the potential tax breaks of investing in farmland.

A Labour source said the party was “asking rich estates and farms with the highest values to pay their fair share”, with the money used to pay for public services that rural communities relied on.

Starmer will be at the G20 summit when farmers protest in central London against the plans, with Tom Bradshaw, the NFU’s president, saying on Sunday that his members felt “betrayed”.

Asked about the anger, Starmer noted what he said was significant government investment in farming, adding: “Obviously, there’s an issue around inheritance tax and I do understand the concern.

“But for a typical case, which is parents with a farm they want to pass on to one of their children, by the time you’ve taken into account not only the exemption for the farm property itself, but also the exemption for spouse to spouse, then parent to child, it’s £3m before any inheritance tax will be payable.

“That’s why I am absolutely confident the vast majority of farms and farmers will not be affected by this. It’s important for us to keep communicating how that works. Over the £3m, it’s then 20% rather than the usual rate and it’s payable over 10 years.”

Bradshaw told Sky News that he had “never seen the united sense of anger that there is in this industry today” and that he expected thousands of farmers to protest on Tuesday.

He said: “The industry is feeling betrayed, feeling angry. The government said that this wouldn’t happen.”

Bradshaw said farming families who were liable would often be unable to raise the money because of the need to reinvest any profits in production, which would be undermined, harming long-term food security.

There was also, he said, the effect on farmers, particularly older farmers who would struggle to adapt to the new regime: “Unfortunately, there are many who already have lost a spouse, that are in the twilight of their careers, that have given everything to producing this country’s food, and they have absolutely no way to plan through that. That is the betrayal that I’m talking about. The human impact of this is simply not acceptable.”

Some farmers have raised the prospect of refusing to supply supermarkets in protest, which Bradshaw said his union did not agree with.

“That is not an NFU tactic,” he said. “We do not support emptying supermarket shelves. But I do completely understand the strength of feeling that there is amongst farmers.”

The NFU has warned farmers attending the protests not to bring heavy machinery to the protest, emulating farmers in other countries who have blocked roads with tractors. Starmer said those protesting were entitled to express themselves – but said the police would respond appropriately.

“They are entitled to express their views. I do understand their concerns. It’s important I reiterate the support that is going in, it is quite considerable,” he said. “As to how the protest takes shape and what the response is, that will be a matter for them and the police for how they respond to it.”

Latest Stories

  • Fact Check: Melania Trump's Nude Photos Aired on Russian State TV

    The in-question photos are from her modeling career.

  • ‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to

  • Trump’s transition team caught off guard by Hegseth allegation

    President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team was in the middle of announcing new Cabinet picks this week when they were informed of a sexual assault allegation about one of his previous selections, Pete Hegseth, stunning several members of Trump’s team who have since raised questions about the viability of his nomination, according to two people close to the situation.

  • Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.

  • Lara Trump Says Barron Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ for Dad’s Win

    Lara Trump revealed the impact Barron Trump had on his dad Donald Trump’s re-election bid, referring to him as the “sleeper” behind the win. The incoming president’s daughter-in-law said that during the 2024 campaign, the 18-year-old New York University student would call the president-elect and give him ideas of how to get more voters. “He’s his father’s son, there’s no doubt about it,” the wife of Eric Trump said on the PBD Podcast. “He’s always throwing ideas out there...we’ve got to give Bar

  • Michael Moore Trashes America’s ‘Evil Deeds’ After Trump Win

    Filmmaker Michael Moore slammed all of America as “not a good people” following President-elect Donald Trump’s election win over Kamala Harris. In an MSNBC interview days before the election, the Oscar-winning documentarian, an outspoken critic of Trump, wagered that Trump would be “toast” against a more established and experienced politician like Harris. Falling quiet in the days since Trump’s decisive election win, Moore broke his silence by lashing out at his fellow Americans in a Substack po

  • Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns. The move comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow Ukraine's military to use U.S. weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.

  • Second World War veteran, 99, to travel 4,400 miles to UK over pension freeze

    Anne Puckridge, who lives in Canada, is among nearly half a million UK state pensioners whose pensions have been frozen.

  • Opinion - Shinzo Abe handled Trump — here’s what the world can learn from him

    Within days of Donald Trump winning the White House in 2016, Shinzo Abe, then prime minister of Japan, visited Trump Tower to meet the president-elect. Like one of the Three Wise Men, he came bearing the gift of gold. In this case, gold golf clubs. Thus began a relationship that became the envy of many world leaders, who…

  • Florida city votes to remove fluoride from drinking water, citing RFK Jr.’s comments as one of the reasons

    A Florida city voted this week to remove fluoride from its drinking water, with one city commissioner citing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s past comments on the matter as one of the reasons. The city commission in Winter Haven, Fla. voted 3-2 Tuesday to remove fluoride from the city’s water by January 1 next year or…

  • Trump names Karoline Leavitt youngest ever White House press secretary

    Karoline Leavitt, a 27-year-old New Hampshire native, will have one of the most visible jobs in the new Trump administration.

  • Opinion - Mitch McConnell’s lamentable legacy

    As Michael Tackett implies in his new book, “The Price of Power: How Mitch McConnell Mastered the Senate, Changed America, and Lost His Party,” he has also caused considerable damage to democratic norms, practices and institutions.

  • Zelensky says Ukraine war will end ‘faster’ under Trump presidency

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Russia’s war in Ukraine will end “faster” when Donald Trump takes over as US president.

  • Trump allies remain in legal peril despite his election victory

    President-elect Trump’s White House victory set his legal cases on a downward spiral, but his allies who have faced prosecution or other legal trouble are not yet in the clear. Dozens of Trump aides, associates and backers — including top officials in his first administration — have faced criminal charges tied to efforts to keep…

  • 25 Thoughts Non-Americans Have About America’s Election

    The election was stressful, and not just for Americans.

  • Lawyer: Giuliani turns over Mercedes, watches to defamed election workers

    Rudy Giuliani has turned over watches and a Mercedes Benz convertible to a pair of former Fulton County , Ga., election workers whom he defamed following the 2020 election, a court filing shows.

  • Taiwan, democracy, development are China's 'red lines', Xi tells Biden

    China's President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden that the issues of Taiwan, democracy, human rights and rights to development are "red lines" for China and not to be challenged, the official state media Xinhua said on Sunday. Xi warned the United States not to get involved in bilateral disputes over islands and reefs in the South China Sea or "aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations" in that region, it said.

  • ‘You’re a Man of God’: Tapper Calls Out Johnson for Supporting Trump’s Cabinet Picks

    CNN’s Jake Tapper took his interview with Mike Johnson to a personal level as he quizzed the Republican House Speaker on how his support for President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet nominations squared with his Christian family values. Johnson has been asked by several Republican congressmen and senators to release the details in a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that Matt Gaetz, who is Trump’s pick for Attorney General, had sex with a 17-year-old. In an intervi

  • Pelosi’s ‘unhelpful’ press tour is upsetting Democrats who want her to take a back seat to younger leaders

    Pelosi, 84, is one of the most powerful Democrats in Washington, DC

  • Real Cost of Harris Event With Oprah Leaked as Campaign Struggles With Bills

    Vice President Kamala Harris campaign, which spent $100 million per week during her condensed run for the presidency, is still flooding supporter’s inboxes with requests for cash. That’s led to heightened scrutiny about how the campaign spent its record war chest and still ended up no match for President-elect Donald Trump’s MAGA roadshow. Among the eye-popping expenses was a $1 million paid to Oprah Winfrey’s production firm, Harpo Productions, for a town hall event she television star hosted w