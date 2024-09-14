Keir Starmer fails to declare gifts to wife from millionaire party donor in Parliament rule breach

Keir Starmer (right) and wife Victoria Starmer were reportedly given incorrect advice on declaring gifts - MIKE EGERTON/PA

Sir Keir Starmer failed to declare that a millionaire Labour donor bought clothes for his wife in a breach of parliamentary rules.

Lord Alli, who is also a Labour peer, paid for a personal shopper in addition to designer garments and alterations for Lady Starmer.

The peer is Sir Keir’s biggest personal donor and was at the heart of a cronyism row last month after it emerged he had a Downing Street security pass.

The Prime Minister may now face an investigation into the breach, which was confirmed by a government source on Saturday.

The revelations come just 10 weeks into Sir Keir’s tenure and have prompted fresh criticism of the Prime Minister, who had vowed to clean up politics during the general election and put it “back in the service” of working people.

It is understood Lord Alli donated a number of high-end clothes to Lady Starmer, as well as her personal shopper.

He has also given Sir Keir £18,685 of work clothes and several pairs of glasses in the past year, as well as spending £20,000 on his accommodation during the general election campaign.

Downing Street is understood to have sought advice about the declarations it needed to make in relation to Lady Starmer as soon as Sir Keir took office.

However, when No 10 then sought further advice on Tuesday, it emerged the previous advice that had been given was incorrect.

A late declaration of the gifts will now show up next month. The rules that govern MPs’ conduct state that politicians must register “any benefit given to a third party”.

While disclosures do not always need to be made on behalf of Sir Keir’s family, there are separate rules governing the receipt of “benefits”, which include “clothing or jewellery”.

MPs also have to update their register of interests on a month-by-month basis.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “We sought advice from the authorities on coming to office and from there believed we had been compliant.

“However, following further interrogation this month, we’ve declared further items.”

Lord Alli is Sir Keir Starmer’s biggest personal donor - JASON ALDEN

The Conservative Party said the revelations, which were first reported by The Sunday Times, warranted a “full investigation”.

A party spokesman said: “It’s taken just 10 weeks for Keir Starmer to face an investigation for his conduct.

“After facing allegations of cronyism and now apparent serious breaches of parliamentary rules there must be a full investigation into the passes for glasses scandal.

“No doubt the millions of vulnerable pensioners across the country who face choosing between heating and eating would jump at the chance for free clothes just to keep warm in the face of Labour’s cruel cut.”

It is rare for party donors to receive security passes and Downing Street declined to say whether Sir Keir or Sue Gray, his influential chief of staff, had authorised the pass.

The revelations about Lord Alli follow a number of former Labour aides and advisers being appointed to government and civil service posts, meaning they receive taxpayer-funded salaries.

Ian Corfield, who donated £5,000 to Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, was given a temporary job at the Treasury organising an international summit later this year.

He was subsequently moved to an unpaid political adviser role after news of his appointment emerged.

A poll towards the end of last week showed Sir Keir’s unpopularity is the highest it has been in more than three years.

Forty-six per cent of respondents said they had an unfavourable view of the Prime Minister, the highest since June 2021 after Labour lost a traditionally safe seat in a by-election.