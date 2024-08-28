Keir Starmer hails 'once-in-a-generation opportunity' to reset relationship with Europe

Caitlin Doherty
·3 min read
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Bellevue Palace in Berlin (REUTERS)
Sir Keir Starmer says the UK has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe” as he heads for two days of meetings in Berlin and Paris.

The Prime Minister is expected to say on the trip that “we must turn a corner on Brexit” and will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin to launch negotiations on a new treaty aiming to boost business and increase joint action on illegal migration.

It is expected the Prime Minister will tell Mr Scholz that he is focused on making sure the UK moves past Brexit and rebuilds relationships with European partners.

After Germany, Sir Keir is then expected to travel to Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony on Wednesday evening, before a breakfast meeting with French business leaders on Thursday morning, and a summit with President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer signs a guest book as he meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace (REUTERS)
It is expected Sir Keir will say: “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset our relationship with Europe and strive for genuine, ambitious partnerships that deliver for the British people.

“We must turn a corner on Brexit and fix the broken relationships left behind by the previous government. That work started at the European Political Community (EPC) meeting last month and I am determined to continue it, which is why I am visiting Germany and France this week.

“Strengthening our relationship with these countries is crucial, not only in tackling the global problem of illegal migration, but also in boosting economic growth across the continent and crucially in the UK – one of the key missions of my government.”

The UK’s negotiation team will spend the next six months working on the treaty with Germany, aiming to agree a partnership by early 2025.

Sir Keir and Mr Scholz are also expected to discuss joint action to tackle illegal migration, including further intelligence sharing to intercept and shut down organised immigration crime rings.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and British Ambassador to Germany, Jill Gallard, walk near the Brandenburg Gate (AP)
Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and British Ambassador to Germany, Jill Gallard, walk near the Brandenburg Gate (AP)

The Prime Minister will also reiterate his personal condolences to the German people following the attack in Solingen on Friday, where three people died.

On Wednesday morning, ahead of meeting the Chancellor, the Prime Minister met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The PM signed the guestbook at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin. Sir Keir is the first British Prime Minister to visit the palace since David Cameron in 2015.

In Paris, the Prime Minister’s breakfast meeting is expected to include representatives from companies including Thales and Sanofi, and Sir Keir will then meet Paralympians preparing for their competitions before meeting the French President at the Elysee Palace.

Last month at the EPC summit held at Blenheim Palace, Sir Keir said the UK would be a “friend and a partner ready to work” with Europe, and that “we can only make progress on the issues that so many people care about, like illegal migration and national security, if we have the maturity and leadership to reach out a hand to our European friends”.

