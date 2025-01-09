Tories accuse Labour of 'cowardice' after MPs block national inquiry into grooming gangs

The Conservatives on Wednesday accused Labour of an “act of cowardice” after MPs rejected a Tory amendment calling for a national inquiry into grooming gangs.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, claimed that Sir Keir Starmer had used his “supermajority” in parliament to defeat the Tory amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill by 364 votes to 111.

Reacting to the results, he said: “Labour MPs have put their Party ahead of getting to the truth and turned a blind eye to justice for the victims. Labour MPs will have to explain to the British people why they are against learning the truth behind the torture and rape of countless vulnerable girls.

“We will not let them forget this act of cowardice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 111 MPs who supported the amendment included 101 Conservatives and all five Reform UK MPs. No Labour MPs voted for the amendment.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch earlier warned that Sir Keir Starmer’s refusal to back a national inquiry would fuel concerns about a “cover-up”.

The Prime Minister had hit out at the Tory leader over “lies and misinformation and slinging of mud” which he said would not help victims of child sexual abuse.

He had urged Mrs Badenoch to drop her call, claiming it would have derailed a key piece of child protection legislation.

The pair had previously clashed over the grooming gangs scandal in the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2025.

Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions (PA Wire)

The PM accused the Tory leader of “jumping on the bandwagon” and urged her to drop her call for a national inquiry into the mass rape and sexual assault of children in dozens of towns across Britain.

ADVERTISEMENT

It follows a new wave of interest in the scandal after a slew of social media posts by tech billionaire Elon Musk over the Christmas period.

A new child sexual exploitation inquiry could look at a "racial and cultural motivation to some of these crimes", Ms Badenoch told MPs.

She said: "It is very possible to have shorter inquiries, especially if they are covering areas that have not been looked at yet. We don't need to repeat the work that has already been done.

"Let's look at new areas."

She added: "A national inquiry would ask if there was a racial and cultural motivation to some of these crimes where white girls were seen, as Jack Straw said, as 'easy meat'.”

Sir Keir argued that any further inquiry could delay action on tackling child sexual abuse, pointing out that recommendations from a seven-year investigation which reported in 2022 had not yet been implemented.

ADVERTISEMENT

He replied: “I'm very happy to call out anybody who hasn't acted properly in relation to these cases. I've done it many, many times before and it doesn't matter to me which political party they're in.

"I'll call them out and I will condemn them."

Turning to his time as director of public prosecutions between 2008 and 2013, Sir Keir said: "I gave that green light but on one condition, because it came to my attention that one of the men that was going into the dock had previously been arrested but not charged.

“And I said you can bring the first of these mass prosecutions, but only if you look back at the file where we weren't charged and tell me what went wrong, with a report, so that I can start to put it right."

Ms Badenoch hit back, telling the PM: “Be a leader, not a lawyer.”

“We know that people were scared to tell the truth because they thought they'd be called racist,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we want to stop this from ever happening again we cannot be afraid.

"The Labour Party has adopted the APPG (all-party parliamentary group) definition of Islamophobia. That same APPG report said talking about sex groomers was an example of Islamophobia. This is exactly why people are scared to tell the truth and the lack of clarity means that innocent British Muslims are smeared by association.

"That is not fair and only a national inquiry that can solve this.”

Sir Keir said he would "call out any aspect that has prevented anybody coming forward or any case going forward" when it comes to violence against women and girls, child abuse or child sexual exploitation.

He added: "Yes, some people will say there should be a further inquiry. I accept that.

"But that means all the victims and survivors who are going to give evidence need to be in a position to do so, not all of them are, I've been speaking to them, there are some who do think they are, it'll take time.

"All of the institutions will have to give evidence, that will take time, this will delay things until 2031. But we already know what the major flaws and my argument is we should get on with that action."

Responding to the Conservatives' attempt to block measures to keep vulnerable children safe, a Labour spokesperson said: “The Conservatives attempted to block this government’s plans to keep the most vulnerable children in our country safe from harm after spending years failing to implement Professor Jay’s recommendations.

“Our measures protect children from harm, beef up inspections of illegal schools, and will mean that abusive parents can’t keep their children out of school. The Tories tried to block them. Clearly playing politics trumps safeguarding children on the Conservatives' list of priorities."