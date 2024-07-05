Keir Starmer announces new Labour Cabinet

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed David Lammy as his Foreign Secretary as he builds his Labour Cabinet.

The Prime Minister quashed speculation that Mr Lammy would not get the job after being largely absent on the campaign trail, with Sir Keir having distanced himself from remarks he previously made about Donald Trump.

Mr Lammy was the fourth appointment to Cabinet, following Angela Rayner as Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up Secretary, Rachel Reeves as the first female Chancellor, and Pat McFadden as the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Ms Rayner, who faced intense scrutiny over her tax affairs during the election campaign, was seen walking down Downing Street for a meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday afternoon.

Her elected position as deputy leader means she is the only person Sir Keir cannot sack, although he can control the size of the empire she is given.

Ms Reeves said her appointment carried a “historic responsibility”, adding that it should inspire young women that “there should be no limits on your ambitions”.

Yvette Cooper was confirmed as Home Secretary, returning to government after holding posts under Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. John Healey is the new Defence Secretary. Wes Streeting was confirmed as Health Secretary, while Shabana Mahmood is the new Justice Secretary.

Sir Keir is expected to appoint most of the major figures in his shadow cabinet to his new Cabinet.

Sir Keir was elected Labour leader in April 2020, replacing Jeremy Corbyn in the wake of the party’s historic defeat at the 2019 election. He made his Westminster debut as the MP for Holborn and St Pancras in May 2015.

Before that, he was an accomplished lawyer specialising in human rights, eventually working his way up to serve as Director of Public Prosecutions and head of the Crown Prosecution Service. In 2014, he received a knighthood for his services to criminal justice.

Sir Keir grew up in Surrey, where he won a place at Reigate Grammar School after passing the 11-plus exam. It became a private school two years after he joined, although existing pupils like him had their fees covered up to the age of 16 by the local council.

He went on to study law at the University of Leeds and later obtained a postgraduate degree from Oxford.

Sir Keir’s father was a toolmaker, and his mother was a nurse. He has said he “grew up working class”, and during the election campaign often recalled the time his parents had their phone cut off to save money when he was a child.

He is married to Victoria, who works in the NHS. He has two teenage children, aged 13 and 16, who he never names or allows to be photographed in public.

Angela Rayner was first elected as the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne in 2015 and served in Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet for several years before being appointed as Sir Keir’s deputy leader in 2020.

The forthright MP describes herself as working class, and highlights on her website that she is “not an Oxbridge-educated, former special adviser, professional politician”, nor did she have a “privileged upbringing”.

Born in Stockport, Greater Manchester, Ms Rayner grew up on a council estate and attended her local comprehensive, Avondale High School, now Stockport Academy. She recalls being told that she would “never amount to anything” after falling pregnant at 16 and leaving school with no qualifications.

She went on to become a care worker for the local council before working her way up to a senior role at the Unison trade union. In 2015, she becamethe first female MP in Ashton-under-Lyne’s 180-year history.

She will effectively be Housing Secretary, building on Labour’s pledge to construct homes up and down the country.

Ms Rayner was accused of misleading tax officials over the address of her main residence earlier this year. She always denied wrongdoing, and was cleared of owing capital gains tax on the sale of her home after an investigation by HMRC.

Rachel Reeves, the MP for Leeds West since 2010, has become the first female Chancellor. She was promoted to shadow chancellor in May 2021, having first been appointed shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster when Sir Keir took over as leader.

She did not serve in Mr Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, but did hold senior roles in Ed Miliband’s top team when he was Labour leader, including that of shadow work and pensions secretary.

Ms Reeves, the sister of fellow Labour frontbencher Ellie Reeves, was born and raised in Lewisham, south London, by two teachers. She attended a state school in nearby Bromley, where she achieved four A-levels in economics, politics, mathematics and further mathematics.

A keen chess player, she went on to study PPE at Oxford, where Rishi Sunak happened to be her contemporary – although the two never crossed paths. Before running for Parliament, she worked as an analyst at the Bank of England.

Ms Reeves said she hoped her appointment as the first female Chancellor would inspire future generations of women, saying: “It is the honour of my life to hae been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer.

“I know what responsibility it brings, and I am ready to deliver the change our economy needs to make working peple in all parts of the country better off. It comes with a historic responsibility as the first woman to be appointed Chancellor. To every young girl and woman reading this, let today show that there should be no limits on your ambitions.”

David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, was first elected as the MP for Tottenham in 2000, in a by-election triggered by the death of Bernie Grant.

He served in both the Blair and Brown governments before returning to the backbenches in opposition for nearly a decade. He was appointed as Sir Keir’s shadow justice secretary in November 2020, and promoted to the foreign brief in 2021.

Mr Lammy was born in London to Guyanese parents, and grew up in Tottenham. He attended The King’s School, a state boarding school in Peterborough, on a choral scholarship, and went on to study at both SOAS and Harvard Law School in America, later practising as a barrister in England and an attorney in the US.

Despite his previous experience in government, Mr Lammy’s place in the Cabinet did not appear assured. He was largely absent from the campaign trail, and there were rumours that Sir Keir intended to replace him.

During the campaign, Sir Keir distanced himself from past remarks made by Mr Lammy about Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in November’s US presidential election.

In a 2018 article for Time magazine, Mr Lammy had set out why he was taking part in protests against the then-president’s visit to the UK. He wrote: “I will be one of tens of thousands on the streets, protesting against our government’s capitulation to this tyrant in a toupee. Usually, we do not welcome presidents of the United States in this manner – but this is no normal president.”

Mr Lammy went on to call Mr Trump a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath” and said he posed a “profound threat to the international order”.

Asked about those comments during a phone-in on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sir Keir said: “Those aren’t words that I’ve ever used. I’ve dealt with all sorts of leaders, when I was chief prosecutor, across the world.”

Mr Lammy has softened his stance on Mr Trump in recent months, declining to label him “racist” and insisting Labour would work with whoever wins the US election.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “It is the honour of my life to be appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs. The world faces huge challenges, but we will navigate them with the UK’s enormous strengths. We will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home.”

Yvette Cooper returns to government as Home Secretary, having first been first elected in the 1997 Labour landslide and subsequently holding several government posts under both Sir Tony Blair and Mr Brown.

She went on to serve in Mr Miliband’s shadow cabinet before returning to the backbenches under Mr Corbyn’s leadership. Since November 2021, she had been Sir Keir’s shadow home secretary.

Ms Cooper, married to the former Labour politician Ed Balls, was born in Inverness, Scotland. The daughter of Tony Cooper, the former trade union chief, she attended Eggar’s School, a comprehensive in Hampshire, before winning a place to study PPE at Oxford.

She has had a long career in politics, working on Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in the early 1990s and advising the former Labour leader John Smith and veteran MP Harriet Harman. Before her election in 1997, she worked as a journalist at The Independent.

Shabana Mahmood, the Justice Secretary, was first elected to represent Birmingham Ladywood in 2010. She started in Sir Keir’s shadow cabinet as his campaign chief, taking on the justice role last year.

Ms Mahmood was born in Birmingham but lived for five years as a young child in Taif, Saudi Arabia, where her father relocated to work as a civil engineer.

Back in the UK, she went to Small Heath School, a comprehensive, and King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, a selective school, both in Birmingham.

She went on to study law at Oxford before training as a barrister.

Lisa Nandy has been appointed as the new Culture Secretary. The role had been earmarked for Thangam Debbonaire before she lost her seat to the Greens in Bristol.

The Culture Secretary has one of the most diverse jobs in Whitehall, which includes negotiation of the BBC licence fee agreement every five years.

In opposition, Ms Nandy had been shadow international development secretary. Four years ago, she blamed the Tories under Boris Johnson for fostering an “anti-media and anti-BBC feeling” on social media by threatening to scrap the licence fee.

In an article for LabourList, when she was standing to be party leader, Ms Nandy said she wanted to defend “free media” such as the BBC and to “protect” the licence fee.

She wrote: “To maintain the BBC as an institution, it must be accountable to those who fund it – the British people. Instead of tokenistic consultation with the people who pay for it, and backroom negotiations with the government, the BBC should move to a model of being owned and directed by licence fee-holders, who can help decide the trade-offs that the BBC must make to secure its future.

“This will mean a new structure for the BBC board that focuses on genuine public representation and participation – and greater commitments to transparency. This will support greater independence from the government, and protection from the Trump-like assault on free and open media that this government wants to pursue.”

Ms Nandy also criticised the BBC for a London-centric bias against the North. Just after Labour’s defeat at the 2019 election, she complained that she had been told by the corporation that she would have to travel down to the capital from her Wigan constituency to be able to appear on the Andrew Marr Show.

“I’m grateful for you for changing that and allowing me to do it from up north,” she told Marr. “Unless we start urgently addressing these structural problems, we are never going to be able to hear and show proper respect to these communities that rejected us so decisively on Thursday.”

Steve Reed was first elected to represent Croydon North at a 2012 the by-election to replace the late MP, Malcolm Wicks.

He has held a number of front bench roles across the Miliband, Corbyn and Starmer years, including in the shadow Home Office, education and justice teams. He became shadow environment secretary, having been reshuffled from the justice brief in November 2021.

Mr Reed grew up in a working-class family in St Albans, where he attended Verulam School, a boys’ comprehensive. His father worked in a print factory and his mother was a cleaner. He went on to become the first member of his family to go to university, reading English at the University of Sheffield.

Before running for Parliament, Mr Reed worked in education and business publishing. He also led Lambeth council for more than six years.

John Healey was first elected to Parliament as the MP for Wentworth in 1997, and went on to serve in both the Blair and Brown governments.

He has also been a prominent figure in opposition, serving as the shadow secretary of state for health, housing and defence under Mr Miliband, Mr Corbyn and Sir Keir respectively.

Mr Healey was born in Wakefield and attended Lady Lumley’s School, a comprehensive in Pickering, before moving to St Peter’s School in York, an independent, for sixth form. He went on to graduate from Cambridge.

Before his political career, Mr Healey worked in the charity sector and served as the campaigns director for the Trades Union Congress for three years.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, who was first elected the MP for Ilford North in 2015, had been the shadow health secretary since November 2021.

He previously served as Sir Keir’s shadow secretary of state for child poverty and the shadow schools minister, as well as the shadow exchequer secretary to the Treasury.

On his website, Mr Streeting says he is “not your typical politician”, having grown up in a working-class family in east London and funded himself through college and university with retail jobs.

Mr Streeting was born in Tower Hamlets and attended Westminster City School, a comprehensive for boys. He went on to study history at Cambridge and is a former president of the National Union of Students.

Before becoming an MP, he served as the deputy leader of Redbridge council and worked for various charities with a focus on tackling educational inequality.

Ed Miliband has been the shadow energy secretary since 2021. He previously led Labour from 2010 to 2015, stepping down following the party’s crushing loss to the Tories at the 2015 general election.

Mr Miliband was born in London to Jewish immigrant parents and attended Haverstock Comprehensive, which has been dubbed “Labour’s Eton”.

His father, Ralph Miliband, was an influential Marxist thinker, and his mother, Marion Kozak, was a teacher.

He was first elected as the MP for Doncaster North in May 2005, and served in Gordon Brown’s government before succeeding the New Labour veteran as leader, having defeated his brother David in the race for the top job.

He took a break from frontline politics during Mr Corbyn’s tenure, returning as Sir Keir’s shadow business secretary before taking the energy brief.

Alongside his shadow cabinet role, he co-hosted Reasons to be Cheerful, a current affairs podcast, with the radio presenter Geoff Lloyd. The last episode aired earlier this year.

Bridget Phillipson had been Sir Keir’s shadow education secretary since November 2021, following her promotion from shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.

Since she was first elected as MP for Houghton and Sunderland South in 2010, she has served as an opposition whip under Mr Miliband and sat on several parliamentary committees, including the high-profile public accounts committee.

Ms Phillipson grew up in a council house in Washington, a former mining town in Tyne and Wear, and attended her local state school, St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, where she received free school meals. She went on to win a place to read modern history at Oxford.

Before running for Parliament, she managed a refuge for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Pat McFadden was first elected as the MP for Wolverhampton South East in 2005, and has held several senior posts in opposition, including shadow business secretary under Ed Miliband and shadow chief secretary to the Treasury under Sir Keir.

Last year, he was made shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Labour’s campaign chief.

The youngest of seven children, Mr McFadden was born in Scotland and raised in Glasgow. His father was a labourer, and his mother worked in a children’s home. He attended Holyrood Secondary School, on the south side of the city, and went on to study politics at the University of Edinburgh.

Before running for Parliament, he worked as a researcher for Donald Dewar, a Scottish Labour MP, and as a speechwriter for the former Labour leader John Smith. He was also an adviser to Sir Tony, both in opposition and later in Downing Street.

Louise Haigh was first elected as the MP for Sheffield Heeley in 2015, and held several junior roles on Mr Corbyn’s front bench before being appointed as shadow Northern Ireland secretary when Sir Keir took charge, and later as shadow transport secretary.

Born and raised in Sheffield, she attended Sheffield Girls’ School, an award-winning independent, recalling being “hauled in to see the head teacher” several times.

Before running for Parliament, Ms Haigh, who describes herself as a “proud trade unionist” and stands out among MPs with her brightly-dyed hair, worked for the local council youth service and served as a shop steward for the Unite union. She also volunteered as a special constable in the Metropolitan Police.

Ian Murray was first elected to Parliament in 2010 as the MP for Edinburgh South. He quickly got involved in committees, joining three in his first year, and was promoted to the Labour frontbench in 2011, where he was made a business minister. He returned to the backbenches during the Corbyn years before being brought back into the fold as Sir Keir’s shadow secretary of state for Scotland.

Mr Murray grew up on a housing estate in Edinburgh in a family that worked as coopers and slaughtermen. He attended Wester Hailes education centre and got his first job as a paperboy at the age of 12. He went on to study social policy and law at the University of Edinburgh, and later launched his own events management business.

Jo Stevens was first elected as the MP for Cardiff Central in 2015, and held several roles on Mr Cobyn’s frontbench before quitting in 2017 over Labour’s position on Brexit. She was brought back on by Sir Keir in 2020, first as shadow culture secretary, and then as shadow secretary of state for Wales.

Ms Stevens, a former lawyer, grew up in North Wales and attended Argoed High School and Elfed High School, both state-funded. She went on to study law at the University of Manchester before joining Thompsons Solicitors, an employment rights firm with a focus on social justice.

Hilary Benn, the son of Tony Benn, the prominent Left-wing Labour politician, was first elected to Parliament in 1999, two years after Sir Tony’s landslide victory, at the by-election to replace the late Leeds Central MP Derek Fatchett.

He held a number of senior government roles under both Sir Tony and Mr Brown, including an almost four-year stint as secretary of state for international development, and remained on the Labour frontbench until he was sacked by Mr Corbyn in 2016. After a long hiatus, he returned last year as Sir Keir’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary.

Mr Benn was born in London, where he attended Holland Park comprehensive school. He went on to study at the University of Sussex, before taking on a research job at the association of scientific, technical and management staffs, a trade union. He got stuck into politics early, winning a seat on Ealing Borough council at the age of 25, and was first selected as a Labour parliamentary candidate just three years later.

Peter Kyle entered Parliament as the MP for Hove in 2015, and was first appointed to the Labour frontbench when Sir Keir became leader five years later.

He was promoted to shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland in 2021, and took on the science brief last year.

Mr Kyle, who has spoken openly about his struggles with undiagnosed dyslexia as a child, grew up in West Sussex and attended Felpham Comprehensive School, now Felpham Community College.

He returned to school aged 25 to complete his A-levels and went on to achieve a PhD in community economic development from the University of Sussex.

Before running for office, he worked as an aid worker in Eastern Europe and the Balkans, setting up an orphanage in Romania. He returned to the UK to work on policy in the Cabinet Office.

Liz Kendall was first elected as the MP for Leicester West in 2010. She served on Mr Miliband’s front bench and later as a shadow health minister under Sir Keir before being promoted to shadow work and pensions secretary.

Born in Hertfordshire, Ms Kendall attended Watford Grammar School for Girls, going on to win a place at Cambridge to study history.

Before running for office, she was director of the Ambulance Service Network and the Maternity Alliance charity. She also worked for two think tanks, one of them the Institute for Public Policy Research, where she specialised in health, social care and children’s early years.

Jonathan Reynolds was first elected as the MP for Stalybridge and Hyde in 2010, and has held several front bench roles over the years, including under Mr Corbyn.

Sir Keir appointed him as shadow work and pensions secretary in 2020 before he was moved to the business brief in 2021.

Mr Reynolds was born in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, to a “loving, working-class family”. His father was a fireman and his mother worked for a door-to-door loan company.

He attended his local comprehensive, Houghton Kepler, and later City of Sunderland College, before studying politics and modern history at the University of Manchester.

Before becoming an MP, he worked at Stockport Council and qualified as a lawyer.