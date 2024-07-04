Keir Starmer profile: The grammar school ‘superboy’ who could be the next Labour PM

There is a story that Sir Keir Starmer’s friends like to tell about his response to Labour’s humiliating Hartlepool by-election defeat in 2021.

Having lost the safe seat to the Conservatives, Sir Keir openly discussed quitting as the Labour leader, saying: “I’m not fulfilling some lifelong dream here.” He told his confidants that he would be content to work in a bookshop instead.

It is undoubtedly true that Sir Keir’s leadership ambitions came late in life. It is also the case that Labour never expected him to be the party’s next prime minister, and from the public’s point of view there is still considerable confusion over what he stands for.

Yet opinion polls consistently point to Sir Keir – who came so close to walking off the political stage entirely – as the next occupant of 10 Downing Street.

That he has turned a 20-point deficit in those polls into a 20-point lead in his time as leader owes much to the Tories’ self-immolation, but it would be wrong to dismiss Sir Keir’s contribution to that turnaround.

Keir Starmer working in his flat above a sauna and massage parlour in the 1980s - HARPER COLLINS

By purging Labour of Momentum, Jeremy Corbyn and anti-Semites, Sir Keir has done much to detoxify the brand. Before voters go to the polls, however, they will want to be sure that they know what they are getting if they are tempted to vote Labour – and that means knowing more about the man who leads the party.

Even Sir Keir’s tame biographer Tom Baldwin, a former adviser to their mutual friend Ed Miliband, describes him as “peculiarly hard to pin down”, which is not an encouraging start for those tasked with curating the image of a would-be prime minister.

Sir Keir has summed up his political outlook by saying: “If I see something wrong or spot an injustice, I want to put it right,” a phrase that might have been uttered by any politician, of any party, at any point in time.

He has also proudly described how one of his achievements as director of public prosecutions (DPP) was “getting the boring stuff right”.

In time, that phrase might be equally applicable as a description of how he ended up in charge of the country at the age of 61.

Sir Keir said he got 'the boring stuff right' during his time as director of public prosecutions - JOHN STILLWELL/PA

Unlike Sir Tony Blair, the last Labour leader to win a general election, Sir Keir can genuinely lay claim to working-class roots. But where Sir Tony was unapologetic about his middle-class status, Starmer appears uncomfortable with the man he has become.

Sir Keir has so often referred to his father’s occupation as a toolmaker that it has become the go-to punchline for political cartoonists.

Much ink has been expended in arguing about whether Rodney Starmer was a mere factory hand or the boss of his own one-man business, but there is no doubting the fact that Sir Keir’s childhood was lived in straitened circumstances that moulded the man we see today.

Sir Keir was born on Sep 2, 1962, the second of four children. His older sister, Anna, was born the year before him and twins, Katy and Nick, followed in 1964.

Soon after he was born, the family moved to the pebble-dashed home in Hurst Green, near Oxted, to which he so often refers, saying it gave the family stability.

Money was tight: Katy has said that the house flooded once and it was years before they could afford to redecorate, and when Sir Keir kicked a football through a back window his father boarded it up, unable to pay for a glazer.

His mother Josephine, a nurse, had Still’s disease, a rare type of inflammatory arthritis that meant she had to have her hips and knees replaced twice and became a wheelchair user in later life.

Some of Sir Keir’s friends have suggested in the past that if he appears lacking in emotion, it is a result of growing up with a parent who had a serious illness, which leads a child to suppress their own needs and feelings.

Added to that was the fact that his brother Nick had learning difficulties, which meant Sir Keir’s parents had a lot on their hands.

He was not afraid to use his fists as a child and would get into fights with people who bullied his brother, with whom he shared a bunk bed decorated with posters of Debbie Harry, the Blondie singer.

He now says he has no patience for people who complain about being ill when they are not very ill, and that the challenges he faces as a politician “pale into insignificance” compared with what his mother had to face.

Childhood friends of Sir Keir say his father, a staunch Labour supporter, was powerfully built and physically intimidating and would interrogate visitors about their political views.

Sir Keir has gone as far as to say that his father was “a difficult sod” who “drove people away” and had no time for other people’s opinions. Family meals would be eaten in silence while Mr Starmer read his newspaper, and he only allowed a television in the house when Josephine took an Open University course (Sir Keir was only allowed to watch one programme per week: Match of the Day).

Sir Keir now thinks his father “carried quite heavily” a belief that other people looked down on him because he was a manual worker, even though he believes he was bright enough to have gone to university if he had lived in a different era.

Sir Keir at his wedding with wife Victoria, father Rodney and mother Josephine, who has Still's disease - KEIR STARMER/LABOUR PARTY

Family holidays were spent in the Lake District when the four children and their four dogs would all cram into the back seat of Mr Starmer’s Ford Cortina.

Mr and Mrs Starmer fell in love with the Lakes when they went there on honeymoon (the only time in her life that Josephine flew on an aircraft, to Manchester) and visited 77 times. They also became lifelong friends with Alfred Wainwright, the Lakeland author, after coming across him in the hills.

The four Starmer siblings all attended a primary school in the village of Merle Common, around four miles from Tanhouse Road. Sir Keir passed the 11-plus and went to Reigate Grammar School, unlike his three siblings, who called him “superboy” because he was so good at everything, from academia to music to football.

He became such an accomplished flautist that on Saturdays he went to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, where he had a youth scholarship. Unsurprisingly, he also became a prefect and attained a Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

His attendance at Reigate Grammar School would prove controversial in later life. It would have become a comprehensive school had it not been for a directive issued by Margaret Thatcher as education secretary, and instead went private, though boys who were already at the school, including Sir Keir, did not have to pay.

Keir Starmer in his first year at Reigate Grammar School in 1974 - HARPER COLLINS

Curiously, Sir Keir omitted any mention of the school in his Who’s Who entry when he first became DPP. He now wants to put VAT on school fees yet he has contributed to Reigate’s scholarship fund and has spoken at fundraising events. The Daily Mail has given him an “A* for hypocrisy” as a result.

After a gap year which he divided between an outdoor pursuits centre for disabled children near Bodmin Moor and working in his father’s workshop, he won a place at the University of Leeds to study law, gaining a first-class degree.

During his time there he went on demonstrations and gave money to miners’ families during the strike in 1984, but he refuses to answer questions about whether he took drugs as a student, preferring to say he “had a very good time at university”. It included dating Angela O’Brien, a fellow law student with whom he had a 10-year relationship.

He also joined the university Labour Club, though he never ran for any posts within it and many prominent members of it have no memory of him attending at all. Like Lord Cameron, Sir Keir seems to have treated student politics as a passing interest rather than an all-consuming passion.

A one-year Bachelor of Civil Law course at St Edmund Hall, University of Oxford followed, before a three-year spell working as the legal officer for Liberty, then called the National Council for Civil Liberties. At weekends, he gave free legal advice to women who worked in a massage parlour below his flat, that may or may not have been an actual massage parlour.

Sir Keir Starmer celebrating his first-class degree in Law from the University of Leeds with his parents Rod and Jo in 1985 - HARPER COLLINS

Freed from the intensity of his university studies, Sir Keir finally had time to devote to his hobby of politics and decided that the Labour Party was not radical enough for his liking. He joined the Socialist Society, founded by Ralph Miliband, Ed and David’s father, and Tony Benn, and helped set up a magazine called Socialist Alternatives, dedicated to an obscure branch of Trotskyism called Pabloism. It attacked Neil Kinnock’s “hopeless” economic programme and demanded a “radical alternative”.

At the time, Sir Keir had such liberal beliefs on law and order that one friend has recalled him saying he did not believe in imprisonment “for anything, ever”.

He expressed similarly naive views when he was interviewed for pupillage at his first barrister’s chambers. Asked how he would defend a first-time shoplifter he said: “Isn’t all property theft?”

Nevertheless, he was taken on by Doughty Street Chambers, founded by the prominent human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson. Its premises were next door to the offices of the Spectator magazine, edited at the time by Boris Johnson.

Sir Keir made a name for himself by giving free legal advice to the defendants in the “McLibel” case, in which McDonald’s sued two environmental activists over a factsheet critical of the burger chain. He appeared in a documentary about the case talking about how being made a Queen’s Counsel was odd because he used to campaign for the abolition of the monarchy.

By 1997 he had made enough money as a barrister to buy a house in Stoke Newington with his new girlfriend and fellow barrister, Phillippa Kaufmann.

They were together for six years and she still lives in the house they bought together. Then came a relationship with another lawyer, Julie Morris, a former gymnast, before Sir Keir met the woman he would finally marry, solicitor Victoria Alexander.

Sir Keir's wife Victoria worked as a volunteer at Sir Tony Blair's campaign headquarters in 1997 - GETTY

Victoria, who worked as a volunteer at Sir Tony’s campaign headquarters in 1997, is a decade younger than her husband and was far more politically active as a student than he had been.

Her father was part of a Jewish family who arrived in England from Poland before the Second World War.

The couple married on May 6, 2007, at the Fennes Estate in Essex, when Sir Keir was 44. By 2010 they had a son and a daughter, whom they occasionally take to a liberal synagogue in north London (though neither Sir Keir nor his wife professes to be religious).

Back at Doughty Street Chambers, Sir Keir was busily fighting the government over the ongoing Iraq War, taking on, and beating, the Home Office in a series of cases that prevented control orders being imposed on suspected terrorists whom the security services feared would travel to Iraq to fight against the US-led coalition.

By 2008 he had built such a legend within the legal world that he was offered the job of DPP, putting him in charge of 8,000 people in the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and hundreds of thousands of prosecutions.

He has picked out one of his key achievements as replacing a paper-based system with a digital one, which meant fewer prosecutions were abandoned because of lost paperwork. It is this that he has cited as an example of how “getting the boring stuff right” can improve lives.

One thing he did not do as DPP was prosecute Jimmy Savile. It was under his watch that the CPS decided not to prosecute the prolific paedophile on the grounds of insufficient evidence, a decision that was later criticised in a review of the case by a leading barrister. Sir Keir has always maintained the case did not come across his desk.

One of the unfortunate consequences of the missed opportunity over Savile was Operation Midland, which dragged innocent men into an investigation about a VIP paedophile ring that was the invention of a fantasist called Carl Beech.

After the Savile debacle, Sir Keir had authorised policy changes for dealing with sexual abuse cases that placed more emphasis on believing the purported victim.

Sir Keir is often blamed for the 'believe the victim' mentality that allowed fantastist Carl Beech's claims to go unquestioned for so long - DAVID ROSE

The former Tory MP Harvey Proctor, who was falsely accused by Beech, blames Sir Keir personally for the “believe the victim” policy that cost him his job, his reputation and his home after he was wrongly accused. Some of Beech’s victims later said Sir Keir was unfit to stand as Labour leader.

By the 2010s, Sir Keir had decided that he had achieved as much as he could as a lawyer. He told his biographer Tom Baldwin that there were limits to legal justice and he wanted to be part of the apparatus of making the laws.

“I had a sense that to fix problems you had to pull levers only politicians could do,” he said. “I wanted to be part of making social justice.”

He consulted his near neighbour Ed Miliband, who lives half a mile from him, and when Frank Dobson stood down from the Holborn and St Pancras seat in 2015, Sir Keir was picked as the candidate to replace him.

He has lived in the constituency for more than 20 years, has a wallet with “Take Me Home To Kentish Town” written on the back, and is, of course, a fanatical supporter of Arsenal FC.

He still plays football with friends he has had for decades, does so wearing a Donegal County Gaelic football shirt that he picked up when he was in Northern Ireland advising its police force, and, until recently at least, remained in charge of booking the pitch, team selection and contacting the players with details of when to arrive.

Sir Keir pictured playing football in a Dongeal Gaelic Football top in North London in 2021 - GAVIN RODGERS/PIXEL8000

When he was elected to Parliament at the age of 52, it would have been a proud moment for his mother, who had been struggling with her health, but she did not live to see it. In 2008 she had fallen and broken her leg, which had to be amputated. She also lost the power of speech.

Mr Starmer used his engineering skills to make her a wheelchair adapted to her exact needs, and built an outhouse at the end of their garden where she could sit and be near the donkeys that the couple rescued and kept in a field that their MP son had bought for them.

Mr Starmer planned out how he would get his disabled wife to Parliament to see his eldest son being sworn in as an MP in 2015, but she died a few days before he was elected, and Mr Starmer decided not to go on his own.

Heartbroken, he moved into the outhouse he had built for his wife, putting her wedding ring beside the bed. He visited her grave most days, having his sandwich lunch there, even on Christmas Day.

When Mr Starmer himself later ended up in hospital, there was a fire in the outhouse, destroying all of the photos and memories of their life together, and killing his dog. His children never told him, and he died in hospital without knowing. Sir Keir later found a scrapbook his father had kept, full of cuttings about his career, and friends said that after his wife died, they would find Mr Starmer sitting watching the BBC Parliament channel in the hope of catching sight of his son.

In Parliament, Sir Keir chose to serve on Jeremy Corbyn’s front bench as shadow Brexit secretary, a decision that has dogged him ever since.

He says he profoundly disagreed with Mr Corbyn, yet he stayed on his team. He says he accepts Brexit, but he campaigned for a second referendum, with Remain as an option. Rishi Sunak accuses him of blowing with the wind, unable to decide what he stands for other than seizing power.

Sir Keir is a big football fan and supports Arsenal - LABOUR PARTY

Knighted for his services as DPP, he insists on being called simply Keir Starmer in Parliament. Critics find this peculiar: his is a story of social mobility, of a man born without privilege who raised himself to high office through his own endeavours and with the help of an education system that includes good schools and world-class universities, yet he is somehow reluctant to celebrate this success. Instead, he constantly plays up his working-class roots, leaves his grammar school out of his biography and plays down his knighthood.

Where Sir Tony had the self-confidence to own his middle-class status, turning it to his advantage by telling Tory voters he was not so different from them, Sir Keir, another north London lawyer, appears uncomfortable with his success, and this is surely one of the reasons that voters find him difficult to warm to.

Colleagues say he first started talking about becoming leader when Mr Corbyn refused to blame Moscow for the Salisbury poisonings in 2018.

In 2020 he got the job, making his victory speech from his living room because of the Covid pandemic. In it, he described anti-Semitism as “a stain on our party” and promised to “tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us”.

Many Labour MPs thought he didn’t have it in him. Yet he matched words with action, sacking his beaten leadership rival Rebecca Long-Bailey for sharing online an interview in which the actor Maxine Peake claimed the police who killed George Floyd in the US had learnt their techniques from the Israeli secret services.

The decision infuriated the Left, but there was more to come, as Diane Abbott, and even his predecessor Mr Corbyn, lost the whip over comments he judged to be unacceptable.

By January 2022, around three hundred members had been expelled by the party, often after complaints of anti-Semitism, and thousands of Mr Corbyn’s supporters had quit.

Sir Keir had purged his party of its most toxic elements, and in doing so removed the biggest barrier to Labour being electable.

Otherwise, he made an unimpressive start as Labour leader. A poor communicator, he was regularly duffed up at the despatch box by Boris Johnson, who loved to goad him with the nickname Captain Hindsight (later promoted to General Indecision).

By May 2021, after Labour lost the Hartlepool by-election, questions were being asked about whether Sir Keir might be the first Labour leader since George Lansbury in 1935 to step down without fighting an election. As noted above, he certainly considered it, telling friends he saw it as a personal rejection and that people would see it as the party going backwards.

Sir Keir’s job, at that stage, was simply to win back enough seats from the Conservatives to give the next leader a genuine crack at power. After all, no party in history had overturned the sort of majority won by Boris Johnson in 2019 in one single leap.

Then came partygate, Liz Truss, and a collapse in support for the Tory Party that no one could have foreseen.

It has left Sir Keir as the odds-on favourite to be the next prime minister in today’s election. It appears he might get there simply by “getting the boring stuff right”.