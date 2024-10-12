Keir Starmer admits Labour’s first 100 days in power have been a ‘bumpy road’

Sir Keir Starmer described Labour’s first 100 days in power as “bumpy” but said he is “happy” with what his party has achieved so far.

The prime minister referenced “bumps and sidewinds” in the first three months in government, referring to the Labour donation row and the Sue Gray saga, when he appeared on the BBC’s Newcast, released today (12 October).

Sir Keir said investment in the UK from companies such as Amazon, is proof that Labour’s “tough decisions” on the economy are beginning to “trigger investment”.

The prime minister said: “This is proof to me that the steps we are taking are having effect.”