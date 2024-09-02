Keir Starmer says London MP renting out damp homes with insect infestation 'unacceptable'

Jas Athwal has said he is sorry after tenants living in flats he rents out said they live with black mould and ant infestations (PA Wire)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described a Labour MP renting out flats with alleged mould and insect infestations as “unacceptable”.

Jas Athwal, who represents Ilford South in London, said he is “profoundly sorry” after tenants living in flats he rents out said they live with black mould and ant infestations.

He owns 15 rental homes in the capital according to Parliament’s register of members’ financial interests, with some reportedly having “pretty serious faults”.

A London City Hall member claimed he saw fire detectors hanging by a single piece of wire when he visited the properties earlier this year.

Meanwhile a BBC investigation found black mould in some of Mr Athwal’s properties, with dirty and dark communal areas, fire alarms hanging loose from the ceiling, and ant infestations “in a number” of the seven flats in one block.

Mr Athwal also admitted some of his flats may not have the correct property licences required under a scheme he introduced during his time in local government, according to the BBC.

Keir Starmer said on Monday: “It’s unacceptable for any landlord. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a Labour MP or anyone else.

“What has happened now is this MP has recognised that that and is taking the necessary measures to put it right and the sooner that’s done the better.”

Asked about whether the MP should lose the whip, he added: “I’m not going to say that this is in any way acceptable... it has to be put right. He’s taking action to put it right and he agreed to do this as quickly as possible.”

Mr Athwal has said he has broken ties with the management agency he was paying to look after his properties, he said.

The MP has also pledged to rectify the problems with the properties.

He said in a statement: “I know it’s my responsibility to have issues addressed as soon as they arise and have met the property management company to understand failures in communication.

“I’m profoundly sorry that tenants have been let down and will be reviewing the property management and how matters are escalated going forward.”

London Assembly chairman Andrew Boff, a Conservative, told the PA news agency he planned to send a letter to councillor Kam Rai, the leader of Labour-run Redbridge Council, calling for an investigation.

Mr Boff said he had been into the block and inside several of the homes, and was concerned about the condition.

He said he had knocked on doors at the block while canvassing in the area and residents of three of the properties complained about their condition.

“I went inside three of the properties and was concerned about what I saw in those properties,” Mr Boff said.

“Even in the common areas of the property, so the stairs up to the flats, there were some pretty serious faults with the property.

“There were things like fire alarms hanging off of a single piece of wire. There were clearly broken fire and CO2 detectors and it was concerning.

“And one thing I did know from the residents is that they had raised this with the landlord, and that the landlord was very slow to respond, or the landlord’s agent, I should say, was very slow to respond.”