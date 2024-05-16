Keir Starmer says stability first step to making Britain better

Keir Starmer said: ‘Stability is change, and that’s why it has to be our first step’ at event to unveil election pledges.

Keir Starmer has vowed to deliver stability as the cornerstone for changing Britain, unveiling his party’s six election pledges amid a fanfare of endorsements from senior public figures.

“There is no quick fix to the mess that the Tories have made of this country,” the Labour leader told the launch event in Essex, attended by the entire shadow cabinet.

Starmer said he had recently spoken to a couple in Wolverhampton who had decided they could not afford to have a second child.

“I’m not prepared to let an incoming Labour government ever do that kind of damage to working people,” he told the audience. “That’s why I can hardly believe I’m saying this: stability is change, and that’s why it has to be our first step.”

The party has distributed a physical and digital pledge card with key promises, such as stabilising the economy, cutting NHS waiting times, setting up Great British Energy, cracking down on antisocial behaviour and recruiting 6,500 new teachers, are the latest step in his “national missions”.

Labour paraded a slew of endorsements ahead of Starmer’s speech: Seb James, the managing director of Boots, Neil Basu, a former assistant commissioner at the Metropolian police, and Nathaniel Dye, a terminal cancer patient who ran this year’s London Marathon while playing the trombone.

Starmer was introduced by Haruna Hamza, a Thurrock resident who said he was switching his vote from the Conservatives to Labour because the Tories had “let the country down”.

Before Starmer’s speech some shadow cabinet ministers set out the party’s six election pledges, punctuated by stories from voters, who talked about their fears of antisocial behaviour or struggling with bills.

The shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said she would make Labour “a government of law and order, putting safety of communities right at its very heart”, citing plans for 13,000 more neighbourhood officers and PCSOs, 100 new youth hubs and stronger laws to tackle violence against women and girls.

Ed Miliband, the shadow secretary for energy security and net zero, said Labour’s plan for a publicly owned Great British Energy company would help Britain “take back control of our destiny”, adding: “This is how we take cut bills for good and end the cost-of-living crisis, and this is how we meet our obligations for future generations.”

The shadow health secretary, Wes Streeting, said Labour would provide NHS 40,000 more appointments each week, at evenings and weekends. “Healthcare for the many, paid for by the few, investing more in the NHS and reforming the way the service works,” he said.

The shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said Labour was “ready to serve, ready to lead and ready to rebuild Britain”, but suggested the work of returning to economic stability could take two terms of a Labour government, saying it would “require tough choices. It will take hard work. A decade of national renewal”.

The launch will kick off a major advertising spend for the party akin to the launch of an election campaign – though no date for the election has been set. It will include vans and billboards, as well as regional newspaper adverts in battleground seats, with local campaign materials to hand out to voters.