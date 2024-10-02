Keir Starmer Says UK 'Stands With Israel' After British Forces Help To Repel Iranian Attacks

Keir Starmer makes a statement on the evolving situation in the Middle East, inside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has said the UK “stands with Israel” after British forces helped to repel Iranian attacks on the country.

The prime minister made a hastily-arranged statement from 10 Downing Street after nearly 200 missiles rained down on Israeli targets.

He said Iran has “menaced the Middle East for far too long” and called on the country to “stop these attacks”.

“We stand with Israel and we recognise her right to self-defence in the face of this aggression,” he said.

“Iran must stop these attacks. Together with its proxies like Hezbollah, Iran has menaced the Middle East for far too long, chaos and destruction brought not just to Israel, but to the people they live amongst in Lebanon and beyond.

“Make no mistake, Britain stands full square against such violence. We support Israel’s reasonable demand for the security of its people.”

Defence secretary John Healey later confirmed that British forces had “played their part” in attempts to prevent an escalation of violence in the Middle East.

He said: “I completely condemn Iran’s attack against Israel.

“British forces have this evening played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation in the Middle East.

“I want to thank all British personnel involved in the operation for their courage and professionalism.

“The UK stands fully behind Israel’s right to defend its country and its people against threats.”

A statement from Defence Secretary @JohnHealey_MP following Iran's attack against Israel tonight. pic.twitter.com/D3ESuHW4vk — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 1, 2024

The defence secretary has now travelled to Cyprus, where British troops are on standby to help with the evacuation of of UK nationals from Lebanon amid fears of further Israeli reprisals.

Iran said it launched the strikes in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week, the Associated Press reported.

The escalation came after Israel began a ground offensive in Lebanon, carrying out what it described as “limited, localised” operations.

