Keir Starmer speech live: PM vows Labour will reverse Tories’ ‘populism and failure’ after a decade of decline

Sir Keir Starmer is set to address the nation to compare his task as prime minister to the communities that rallied round to clean up in the wake of the summer’s riots.

In his first keynote speech from Downing Street, Sir Keir will suggest the riots showed “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure”.

The prime minister will promise to “get a grip” on the problems facing Britain and “reverse a decade of decline” said to have taken place during “14 years of rot” under the previous Conservative government.

Sir Keir will use his speech to warn that “frankly – things will get worse before we get better” as the Labour administration tries to deal with “not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole”.

The warnings come as Labour battles accusations of cronyism after it emerged Lord Alli – who has donated more than £500,000 to the party over the past 20 years – was given a pass to Number 10 despite not having a formal job there.

On Sunday, senior minister Pat McFadden said it had been a temporary arrangement to allow Lord Alli to attend political meetings, adding that he no longer had a pass.

Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has called for the military to be involved in tackling illegal migration in the way the Royal Navy helped stop slavery.

The shadow security minister said it was not “wrong or nasty to be against illegal migration” and tackling human trafficking gangs was the “moral thing to do”.

He said the UK’s national security “demands the same level of commitment” the Royal Navy showed “in the fight against slavery almost 200 years ago” – which cost the equivalent of around £50 billion a year.

A recording of Mr Tugendhat’s speech, delivered at Kensington, Bayswater, Chelsea and Fulham Conservatives association on 14 August, was obtained by The Times.

The newspaper reported that he told Tory members: “Human trafficking is costing thousands of lives and being weaponised by the Kremlin and its proxies. The UK must show the same determination and commitment to fighting this evil trade as we did in fighting slavery.

“We need to see our military engaged in fighting this threat.”

Labour minister blames Tories’ ‘economic mess’ for winter fuel payments cuts

Cabinet Office minister Ellie Reeves blamed the Tories’ “economic mess” for the restrictions on winter fuel payments, as she denied claims that Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet members are split on the policy.

Speaking to Sky News, she said: “This is an incredibly tough decision, and not one that the Chancellor wanted to be taking, but it’s because of the economic mess that we’ve inherited from the previous government.”

She added: “The Cabinet are behind the Chancellor on this. This is a decision that’s been taken by the Chancellor, with the support of the Cabinet, there aren’t splits on this.

“It’s a decision that no one wanted to be in the position to have to make, it’s not something that we wanted to do, but it’s something that is the responsible thing to do because of that £22 billion black hole in the country’s finances.”

Downing Street draws up plans for announcing death of Larry the cat

Downing Street officials are preparing a “media plan” to announce the eventual passing of Larry the cat, The Independent understands.

Larry has become a widely loved fixture of Downing Street and is often seen outside the door to Number 10 during major political events and news broadcasts.

The 17-year-old ‘chief mouser’ is thought to be in his final years, having already outlived the average lifespan for a tabby cat.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full story:

Starmer cancels appointment of senior general as national security adviser

The prime minister has reportedly cancelled the appointment of the top Royal Marines general as the UK’s national security adviser.

Sir Keir Starmer has overturned the decision made by predecessor Rishi Sunak to give the job to General Gwyn Jenkins, who was due to take the role this summer.

The Guardian reported that Gen Jenkins, who was previously vice chief of the defence staff, will be allowed to re-apply for the job but suggested the move could be a sign that the Labour Prime Minister will seek to appoint an ally to the role.

A government spokesperson told the PA news agency: “All senior appointments will be considered in the usual way.”

But an unnamed official told The Guardian: “This looks like another part of the grab for power by Keir Starmer and (his chief of staff) Sue Gray.

“The process to appoint Jenkins was run with full transparency, and there is no good reason to do it all over again.”

Starmer vows to ‘get a grip’ on UK’s problems and ‘reverse a decade of decline’

Sir Keir Starmer will compare his task as Prime Minister to the communities that rallied round to clean up in the wake of the summer’s riots.

The Prime Minister will promise that his Government will do the “hard work” to “root out 14 years of rot” under the Conservatives.

Sir Keir will suggest the riots showed “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure”.

But in a speech in the Downing Street rose garden, he will say: “The riots didn’t just betray the sickness, they revealed the cure, found not in the cynical conflict of populism but in the coming together of a country the morning after and cleared up their community.

“Because that is who we are, that is what we stand for. People who cared for their neighbour.

“Communities who stood fast against hatred and division. Emergency services who did their duty – even when they were in danger. And a Government that put the people of this country first.”

Sir Keir will use his speech to warn that “frankly – things will get worse before we get better” as the Labour administration tries to deal with “not just an economic black hole but a societal black hole”.