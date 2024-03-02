Keir Starmer spotted at Carrow Road with Ed Balls

Keir Starmer joined Norwich City chairman Ed Balls

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer left politics at the turnstiles to join former shadow chancellor Ed Balls at a Championship match.

Sir Keir - an Arsenal fan - was spotted in the directors' box at Carrow Road as Norwich City took on Sunderland.

Mr Balls, a lifelong Canaries' fan, is vice-president of the club and watched his team win with the game's only goal.

Labour's website says Sir Keir is "obsessed with football" and has a season ticket at the Emirates.

He was able to attend the game as Arsenal play Sheffield United on Monday night at Bramall Lane.

Although Norwich won, the football fans had to experience tense moments

Ed Balls was born in Norwich and became the club's chairman in 2015.

The Strictly contestant stepped down in 2018 when he took on the role of club ambassador and vice president.

