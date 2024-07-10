Keir Starmer steps out of Nato meeting to watch England score Euro 2024 penalty

Sir Keir Starmer stepped out of Nato meetings on Wednesday 10 July to watch Harry Kane score a first-half penalty in England’s Euro 2024 semi-final.

The Three Lions went 1-0 down to the Netherlands early in the match, before the captain was caught late inside the box.

After a VAR check, referee Felix Zwayer awarded England a spot kick.

Kane stepped up and smashed his penalty home, much to the delight of Sir Keir, who was watching from Washington DC.

“Picked the right moment to pop out from Nato meetings and check the score,” the prime minister wrote, sharing footage of himself celebrating the equaliser.

England went on to win the match 2-1 in dramatic fashion.