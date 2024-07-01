Journalist’s joke was filthiest thing on Keir Starmer’s farm visit

Starmer’s tour of Tory heartlands took him to rural Oxfordshire, past chocolate box cottages and rolling hills, to somewhere near Chipping Norton: David Cameron country, where he famously locked himself in a shed and wept out a memoir.

“Surely the socialists can’t win here?” I asked a county councillor who dutifully held up a sign marked “CHANGE”. Oo arr, it be possible alright: Chippy, as they call it, is in fact a former mill town and has been attached to the redrawn Banbury constituency, turning Victoria Prentis’s 17,000 majority into a marginal. The Labour revolution knows no limits. Give it five years and this farm we were standing in could be collectivised, populated by strapping Soviet boys looking doe-eyed at tractors.

The small crowd that gathered in the barn alongside Sir Keir were all loyal activists - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

As it is, Heath Farm is the cleanest farm I’ve ever been on. No pigs, no muck; the only hint of the arable was a reporter relieving himself in a bush. I’d swear the soil had been swept and the logs washed, with bundles of neat faggots placed artistically around hay bails trimmed by Vidal Sassoon. It reminded one colleague of the musical Oklahoma, another of the set of a porn movie he’d seen featuring barnyard action so raw it got banned in the Netherlands. Either way, that journalist’s mind was the filthiest thing there.

The Keir Starmer Tour enters its sixth and final week and he’s probably never met a voter. The small crowd in the barn were all loyal activists, no doubt vetted by MI5 to make sure they never liked Jeremy Corbyn. One was Veronica Oakeshott, sister of Isabel of Reform fame – and running for Bicester and Woodstock.

Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, was among the 'mystery guests' alongside Sir Keir - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Early that morning, the gang received an email telling them to be in at a place and time to meet a mystery special guest – indeed three, for out of the Labour bus stepped Keir, Rachel Reeves and Darren Jones, the latter introduced by a very nervous local candidate as “Darren Morgan”.

He then invited Rachel to speak and handed the microphone to Keir. Keir patted the dear man on the shoulder. Chin up. This time next week, he could be foreign secretary.

“It’s time for change!” shouted Rachel in her Supreme Dalek voice, stopping short at “resistance is futile” (the media training is paying off). Keir promised us a “summer of change”, adding that Labour has “a smile in our face and a spring in our step”. A chorus of “Oh, What a Beautiful Morning” felt appropriate.

During the visit, Sir Keir and Ms Reeves were joined by Darren Jones (far right), the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury - Carl Court/Getty Images Europe

But the stars of socialist Broadway don’t sing, dance, tell jokes or try to persuade people to vote for them. The are just sort of… there. And after no more than 15 minutes of reminding us that “every single vote counts”, the show ended. Keir repeated his talking points to a broadcaster; Rachel charmed the activists (“You will obey!”); Darren Thingumy looked like a nice young man you’d happily bring home to meet mother.

Then they hopped back on the bus, presumably to repeat this bizarre exercise at various Tory locations, including a riding stables, a marrow contest and Lord Cameron’s back garden. Well, the Conservatives did it to Labour in the Red Wall in 2019. It’s the political equivalent of marking another dog’s territory.