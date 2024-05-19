Keir Starmer under fire as Welby attacks two-child benefits cap

Genevieve Holl-Allen
·3 min read
A portrait of the Archbishop wearing a clerical collar and not smiling
The Archbishop said the two-child cap was 'neither moral or necessary' - Jason Bye/PA

Sir Keir Starmer has come under fire for refusing to scrap the two-child benefits cap, as his shadow health secretary welcomes criticism of the policy from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The Most Rev Justin Welby said that the two-child cap was “neither moral or necessary” and that the limit “falls short of our values as a society”.

The Labour leader confirmed last year that he would keep the threshold, which restricts benefits to the first two children in most households.

The Archbishop’s intervention has once again exposed a rift within the Labour Party over the policy, with some Labour MPs saying they want to see it scrapped.

Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, appeared to praise the Archbishop of Canterbury’s intervention on the policy, and said he took Mr Welby “really seriously”.

He told Sky News: “You’re never going to find, if there’s a Labour government, politicians being sent out to attack the Archbishop of Canterbury for virtue-signalling as Conservative MPs have done.

‘Virtue-signalling is literally his job’

“It is literally his job, he is the one person in the country whose job it is to signal virtue. If the mission of the church is not to alleviate poverty and suffering, I don’t know what is.”

He added: “It is one of the consequences of the Conservatives’ disastrous handling of the economy that the public finances are in a mess, and there are hard choices to make. Unless and until I can sit on your programme and say, we will do X by funding it through Y, that’s not a commitment I’m able to make today.”

Pressed on his personal view on whether the limit should be ditched, Mr Streeting told Sky’s Trevor Phillips: “I voted against the two-child limit so by definition I wish it wasn’t there.”

Rosie Duffield, the Labour MP for Canterbury, told The Telegraph that Sir Keir should “think again” on keeping the cap, saying that “all his MPs want him to scrap the two-child limit”.

She told The Telegraph: “We are in touch with constituents constantly, so we see first-hand how hard life is for those on benefits. It is also great to have the intervention of a faith leader whose churches do so much to help our communities and those struggling to make ends meet.”

‘I never believed the cap was right’

Meanwhile, Charlotte Nichols of Labour said that she “never believed the cap is right” and would “fully support it being abolished at the earliest possible opportunity”.

But the MP for Warrington North added: “The Archbishop would probably be better directing his comments towards the Government we actually have at the minute though, particularly if we have another fiscal event before the general election.”

Under rules put in place when George Osborne was chancellor, families cannot claim tax credit or Universal Credit for a third child.

Mr Welby told The Observer: “The two-child limit falls short of our values as a society. It denies the truth that all children are of equal and immeasurable worth, and will have an impact on their long-term health, wellbeing and educational outcomes.”

He added: “Children should grow up in families and households where they can flourish and be supported to find their place in the world.

“Yet the two-child limit prevents many from accessing the resources they need. This cruel policy is neither moral nor necessary.”

His remarks came less than a fortnight after Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, also called for the cap to go.

She wrote in The Telegraph: “Do we support families or do we penalise them? That’s the real question of a compassionate welfare system.”

